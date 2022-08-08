Read full article on original website
WTVC
Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
franchising.com
Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga
Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
Tennessee election results: County mayor, sheriff
Here's how the county mayoral and sheriff's races turned out across Middle Tennessee.
mcnewstn.com
School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats
Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
WTVCFOX
No Hamilton County students injured after school bus accident Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more about an accident involving a school bus full of Hamilton County students Thursday afternoon. Hamilton County Schools confirms the accident, but says no one on board the bus was hurt. Another bus was called to take the students to their destination.
WTVCFOX
Flash flooding in Chattanooga poses traffic hazards, puts people at risk Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As our StormTrack 9 team predicted, strong storms caused flash flooding throughout our viewing area Wednesday morning, including in Chattanooga. Viewer Lamone Stewart shared video of men pushing a car out of flash floodwaters in a parking lot on East 23rd Street:. Here are the roads...
chattanoogacw.com
Marion County school recess game gone wrong leads to death threats, racial disparities
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — One parent says a recess game gone wrong led to death threats and racial disparities in one Marion County middle school. Tuesday we spoke with that mom and others who say the district isn’t doing enough to keep their kids safe. "As you all...
WDEF
Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
iheart.com
Middle Tennessee Worker Rescued After Falling 30 Feet At Construction Site
A worker at a construction site in Thompson's Station was critically injured Monday morning after falling down the shaft. Due to the nature of the situation, first responders from several crews, including Williamson County Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department, responded to the scene to rescue the worker. According to...
WTVC
Prison gang leader serving for Hamilton Co murder sentenced to life on additional charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee prison gang leader with previous charges in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison for drug and money laundering offenses Monday, according to the DOJ. 44-year-old Charles Elsea Jr., a longtime inmate of the Tennessee Department of Corrections, was convicted by a jury...
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
chattanoogacw.com
Erlanger updates commissioners on plan to keep employee benefits when going private
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Commission wants to make sure Erlanger employees get to keep their benefits after the hospital makes the switch away from a public hospital. Erlanger CEO Jim Coleman and Erlanger attorney Richard Cowart gave commissioners an update at their Wednesday morning meeting. Erlanger is...
thunder1320.com
Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester
In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
Longtime TN inmate, prison gang leader to serve life sentence for running meth ring behind prison walls
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man who has been in prison since 1996 for a first-degree murder charge in Hamilton County was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, according to a release from the Department of Justice. They said Charles Elsea Jr., 44, is a longtime inmate of the...
thunder1320.com
Tullahoma PD needs help identifying driver allegedly involved in theft
Tullahoma Police Department has released an image of a pickup truck they say was involved in the theft of a trailer back on August 1. The pickup appears to be a white, long-bed Chevrolet single cab. The alleged theft occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. (see photo below)
Bedford County man sentenced to 59 years in connection to attempted murder
A Bedford County judge's son — who was accused of trying to murder one woman — is now sentenced to 59 years.
