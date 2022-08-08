Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.

