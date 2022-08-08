ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVC

Longtime UTC faculty member Dr. Mark Schorr passes away on campus Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Mark Schorr, a longtime faculty member at UTC, was found dead in Holt Hall Wednesday, according to a UTC spokesman. Dr. Schorr worked in the Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science. The spokesman says UTC and Chattanooga police responded and, following their investigation, notified...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
franchising.com

Metal Supermarkets Opens in Chattanooga

Retail-based Metal Supplier Brings Speed, Variety and Convenience to Chattanooga. August 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Metal Supermarkets is scheduled to open its newest location in Chattanooga on August 1st, becoming the one-stop shop offering speed, variety and convenience for Chattanooga professionals and hobbyists alike. Metal Supermarkets specializes in the sales and distribution of all types and ranges of metal including hot and cold rolled, aluminum, copper, brass and stainless bars, tubes, angles, channel, sheet and plate to meet the needs of a wide and diverse variety of customers that require these essential products.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mcnewstn.com

School Bites Tongue Citing Possible Impending Litigation on Allegations of Student-to-Student Death Threats

Jasper, Tenn. – Whereas the Marion County School School District’s School Board has been neck-deep in getting a new Jasper Middle School project approved and started, the existing JMS building serves as the setting for another issue, now before the board. A volunteer in the school district was also recognized by the statewide organization for her efforts on behalf of the students she serves. The board is expected to finalize its proposal for the new JMS building later this month to ask for the money to bridge the shortcoming in the original borrowed amount and the actual cost of the building.
JASPER, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Sewanee, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Sewanee, TN
City
Memphis, TN
WDEF

Jeep driver ejected in Brainerd Road crash

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A driver is recovering after being ejected from his jeep this evening in a crash. It happened just before 9 PM near the intersection of Brainerd and Shallowford roads. Police say the Jeep was heading towards Chattanooga on Brainerd Road when it rear-ended another vehicle. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millsaps College#Hendrix College#Berry College#Rhodes College#Centre College#American Football#Hardee Mcgee Field#Hall Of Fame Weekend#The Purple Tigers#W L#The Blue Jays
wmot.org

Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy