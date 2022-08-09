Read full article on original website
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
Crist, Fried hitting the road ahead of Aug. 23 Florida Primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are starting statewide tours to try to rally support before the Aug. 23 primary election. Crist will start Saturday in South Florida on what his campaign has dubbed the "Hope For Florida" tour, which will include 10 days of appearances. Fried will launch her "Something New" bus tour on Tuesday, with appearances in Panama City and Tallahassee.
Umbrella swept by wind impales woman at South Carolina beach, killing her
GARDEN CITY, S.C. - A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest on a South Carolina beach, authorities said. The umbrella, which was on the property of a nearby hotel, was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
The risk of growing watermelons during the Florida summer
David Whitwam with Whitwam Organics says growing watermelon in the middle of the summer can either be successful or a failure. That’s usually due to too much rain and the watermelons can essentially ‘explode.’
‘Our kids are dying’: Medical providers, elected officials discuss opioid crisis solutions
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, met Wednesday night to talk solutions about the growing opioid crisis. Elected officials, treatment providers and recovering addicts were all in one place to raise the alarm on the growing opioid crisis that's ravaged communities, torn apart families and claimed countless lives.
Initiative to hire veterans as Florida teachers to fill gap
Florida is launching a program designed to recruit qualified veterans to become school teachers. Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law allowing veterans to get a temporary teaching certificate.
Early voting now underway across Bay Area, with many mail ballots already cast
ST. PETERSBURG, Fl. - Saturday, August 13 was the first day of early voting for seven counties around Tampa Bay. Early voting started in Citrus, Desoto, Hardee, Highlands and Hillsborough counties earlier in the week. Now, all Bay Area registered voters are able to start casting ballots in-person. Midterm elections...
Efforts to reduce opioid overdoses in Florida
Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, are coming together to talk about solutions to the opioid crisis that continues to claim the lives of Floridians. They held a forum in Wesley Chapel, which was hosted by Tampa Bay Live, an organization that is trying to reduce overdose deaths by 50 percent over the next five years.
Florida WWII veteran dies 2 months after 100th birthday, leaving legacy of love for God, family, country
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Back in June, World War II veteran Carl Spurlin Dekle celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends by his side in Plant City. Less than two months later, the proud former Marine and Florida native passed away early Wednesday morning, according to his family. Dekle's...
Anna Paulina Luna's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
Anna Paulina Luna is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, District 13, 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Luna was the Republican nominee in 2020 but lost the race. She hopes that the redistricting process, plus an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will play in her favor.
Tampa Bay Reads: Tony and Lauren Dungy
Tony and Lauren Dungy have been married for 40 years. Currently parenting 11 children, running a charitable foundation and now teaming up to write a book called "Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life."
Travelers left to deal with canceled, delayed flights with challenges expected to continue
TAMPA, Fla. - Passengers dealt with thousands of canceled or delayed flights over the last several days, and major airlines said the challenges likely won’t ease up anytime soon. A two-week tour in Europe wrapped with a five-day travel headache for Tampa Bay resident Bonnie Synhorst and others in...
Tony & Lauren Dungy share unique perspectives on living with purpose in new book
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is lucky to be called home by people with amazing talents and generous spirits. A couple who falls in both categories visited FOX 13 to showcase their new book, and highlight the struggles and triumphs of children in the area. Tony Dungy is...
One-on-one with Kevin Hayslett: His views on inflation, same-sex marriage, running as a Trump Republican
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County has one of the most competitive congressional primaries in the state. The 13th U.S. House District currently represented by Democrat Charlie Crist has been redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Five Republicans are competing for the nomination, and all five...
Environmental advocates say Florida isn't doing enough to prevent toxic algae blooms
TAMPA, Fla. - A coalition of environmental groups in Florida put together a progress report on the state’s effort to reduce toxic algae blooms. Advocates said the state is failing to implement enough recommendations three years into the governor’s special taskforce to address the issue. Florida Conservation Voters,...
Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
‘Do what you love’: Bay Area woman turns love of cooking into lucrative lunch wagon
TAMPA, Fla. - Truckin' around the Tampa Bay Area is one woman's dream come true. The Melt Machine is a food truck, but it's also the kitchen Megan Toribio's uses to cook hand-crafted cuisine. "We do grilled cheeses, specialty grilled cheeses, we do brisket melt, Philly melt, we also do...
