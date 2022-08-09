ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Crist, Fried hitting the road ahead of Aug. 23 Florida Primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried are starting statewide tours to try to rally support before the Aug. 23 primary election. Crist will start Saturday in South Florida on what his campaign has dubbed the "Hope For Florida" tour, which will include 10 days of appearances. Fried will launch her "Something New" bus tour on Tuesday, with appearances in Panama City and Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Umbrella swept by wind impales woman at South Carolina beach, killing her

GARDEN CITY, S.C. - A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest on a South Carolina beach, authorities said. The umbrella, which was on the property of a nearby hotel, was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
GARDEN CITY, SC
fox13news.com

Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Moab, UT
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Moab, UT
Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

‘Our kids are dying’: Medical providers, elected officials discuss opioid crisis solutions

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, met Wednesday night to talk solutions about the growing opioid crisis. Elected officials, treatment providers and recovering addicts were all in one place to raise the alarm on the growing opioid crisis that's ravaged communities, torn apart families and claimed countless lives.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Pratt
fox13news.com

Efforts to reduce opioid overdoses in Florida

Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, are coming together to talk about solutions to the opioid crisis that continues to claim the lives of Floridians. They held a forum in Wesley Chapel, which was hosted by Tampa Bay Live, an organization that is trying to reduce overdose deaths by 50 percent over the next five years.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Anna Paulina Luna's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary

Anna Paulina Luna is 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries, District 13, 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Luna was the Republican nominee in 2020 but lost the race. She hopes that the redistricting process, plus an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, will play in her favor.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: Tony and Lauren Dungy

Tony and Lauren Dungy have been married for 40 years. Currently parenting 11 children, running a charitable foundation and now teaming up to write a book called "Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life."
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Fbi#Fox News Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy