Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

Wake Forest Football prepares for life without Sam Hartman while Hartman prepares for yet another comeback

Sam Hartman is mortal, but that’s a lesson he learned long ago. Three days before the state championship game as a sophomore playing for Charlotte's Davidson Day, Hartman’s brother Demitri Allison passed away. Five weeks prior to his junior season, Hartman couldn’t sleep because of the intense pain caused by baseball-sized abscess on his esophagus, before having surgery that caused him to lose more than 30 pounds. Then heading into his senior year, Davidson Day folded because it didn't have enough players. Nine games into his freshman season at Wake Forest, Hartman broke his leg in a home loss to Syracuse.
WAKE FOREST, NC
247Sports

Duke commit Sean Stewart set to take part in Under Armour Elite 24

Rising senior Duke commit Sean Stewart will take part in the Under Armour Elite 24 High School All-Star Game on Friday, a continuation of a busy summer for the No. 8 overall player in the 2023 class. As part of Team Futr, Stewart will be coached by former Duke player Quinn Cook, himself a participant in the game during his high school years.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

