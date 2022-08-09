Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
wearegreenbay.com
Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248
PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
947jackfm.com
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger
Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary. Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity Needs Volunteers
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield Area Habitat for Humanity is in the process of building a house for a disabled veteran. Help is needed as the project moves into its next phase. “We got the basement poured last week and the lumber comes on Wednesday,” said Ed Korlesky, Building...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
onfocus.news
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stevenspoint.news
Portage County Aug. 9 Election Results
Assembly District 71 Representative – Republican Primary. Shall the City of Stevens Point adopt the following ordinance: Prior to the start of any physical construction of any municipally financed (in whole or in part) public roadway or transportation project requiring a city capital expenditure of $1,000,000.00 or more, the common council shall submit to the electorate a binding referendum for approval of the project. Failure of the binding referendum shall preclude the city from proceeding with the project. The wording of any referendum shall provide the specific purpose, location, and cost of the project. Nothing in this provision shall be construed to preclude the city from exercising its role in the planning or design of such publicly financed projects.
cwbradio.com
False Information in Wausau Creates Some Confusion for the Wausau Police Department
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police found themselves dealing with not only an individual who was said to be threatening to harm themselves on Sunday, but misinformation surrounding the incident as well, according to Mike Leischner of WSAU. According to Captain Todd Baeten, "There was a noteable police presence in that...
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Four arrested on drug charges after search at Grand Marsh RV park
GRAND MARSH, Wis. — Four people were arrested last week after an RV park in Grand Marsh was searched. On August 1, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane, reportedly finding drugs in some of the mobile homes including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A gun was also found.
Battleground Wisconsin: Some voters feel unrepresented by two major parties
MADISON, Wis. – In a heavily divided political climate, some voters feel lost in the middle. Tired of choosing between what they call two sides of the same coin, they’re looking for another option. Heading into election season Edwin Pfaff from Mauston said he’s been questioning his allegiance...
wxpr.org
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
Comments / 0