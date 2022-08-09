Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Twitter reintroduces election misinformation rules ahead of U.S. midterms
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will revive features on the social media site to promote accurate information about the November U.S. midterm election and clamp down on false and misleading posts, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.
A former treasury secretary and outspoken inflation hawk slams Democrats opting out of closing a loophole for wealthy investors
Larry Summers asked why money managers "should pay taxes at half the rate of others" and appeared to swipe at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Jury hung in Flint water crisis civil trial, mistrial declared
A federal judge declared a mistrial in the Flint water crisis civil trial Thursday when jurors informed the court they could not reach a unanimous verdict after weeks of deliberations. Federal Magistrate Judge David Grand declared the mistrial after jurors presented a note saying “For the physical and emotional health of the jurors, we don’t believe...
Big climate bill: Spending green bucks to spur green energy
After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Friday’s anticipated action comes 34 years after a top scientist grabbed headlines warning Congress about the dangers of global warming. In the decades since, there have been 308 weather disasters that have each cost the nation at least $1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunak and Truss are ‘fighting each other like rats in a sack’, says shadow justice secretary
A Labour shadow minister has accused Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of “fighting each other like rats in a sack” while households are worrying about how to pay bills amid a cost of living crisis.Steve Reed, the shadow secretary of state for justice, accused the “zombie government” of “doing absolutely nothing” to help the public.“Millions of families are desperately worried [about debt]... And instead of doing anything to help, this government has Sunak and Truss fighting each other like rats in a sack,” Reed said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
BBC
Former NI Conservative chair application to re-join rejected
A former chair of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, who resigned over the Protocol and Boris Johnson, said he was disappointed his application to re-join was rejected by local members. Businessman Alan Dunlop was chair of the party for five years but quit last October. He said he was the victim...
2nd Australian state bans public displays of Nazi swastikas
A second Australian state on Thursday banned public displays of Nazi symbols.New South Wales, the nation’s most populous state, followed Victoria, the second most populous, which banned the public display of Nazi swastikas in June.The law was passed with the unanimous support of the state parliament’s upper chamber. The lower chamber passed the bill on Tuesday.Queensland and Tasmania states have foreshadowed similar laws, which would mean half of Australia’s eight states and territories and most of the Australian population were banned from displaying Nazi symbols.New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies chief executive Darren Bark described the passing of...
BBC
Covid: Isle of Man pandemic response review leader appointed
A review of the Manx government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will "inform decision-making in the future", a minister has said. Kate Brunner QC has been appointed to lead the independent probe. Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson was on the panel that appointed her and said Ms Brunner would ensure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Controversial plans to move asylum seekers to Yorkshire village scrapped
Plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at a disused North Yorkshire RAF base were “scrapped” after the Ministry of Defence withdrew its offer of the site, Ben Wallace has confirmed.The Defence Secretary told reporters he had “obligations to do something else with that site” but that others have been made available to the Home Office if it wishes to press ahead with the proposed reception centre in another location.The controversial plans for an accommodation and processing centre in the small village of Linton-on-Ouse were announced by the Home Office in April, with around 60 men expected to be...
Council planning chiefs apologise after 'monstrosity' house extension was approved without any objections after they told them it would be 'well screened' by trees
Council planning chiefs have apologise after a 'monstrosity' house extension was approved without any objections from neighbours because they told them it would be 'well screened' by trees. City of York Council said a garden room proposed at the property would be 'barely visible' because it would be covered by...
Comments / 0