Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed...
WVa AG reaches settlement with Rite Aid over opioid supply
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office has reached a settlement with Rite Aid that may total up to $30 million in a lawsuit alleging oversupply of opioids at pharmacies in the state, he said Thursday. “Money will not bring back the lives lost from...
Iowa motorist accused of hitting abortion rights protester
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away, court documents posted online Wednesday said. David Alan Huston, 53, of Swisher,...
Teen's death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from historic flooding has added a new layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of flash flooding...
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; motorist charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A motorist was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning...
Judge blocks release of information on state police response to Uvalde shooting
On August 10, a Texas judge blocked the release of records regarding the response by state police to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming
A thunderstorm near Bear River, Wyoming, on Aug. 11, created a winter wonderland as several inches of hail piled up in the area.
