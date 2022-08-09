No Fly Zone? Kremlin Fires Back At Zelensky's Call To Isolate Russians And Create Travel Ban.

Volodymyr Zelensky. MEGA

The Kremlin called a Western ban of Russians' travel irrational, Radar has learned.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western leaders to ban Russians from traveling to their countries as punishment for Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Now, officials in Moscow are downplaying that threat.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there's no way Russia would be isolated from the whole world.

"The irrationality of his thinking in this case is off the scale," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters. "This can only be seen extremely negatively. Any attempt to isolate Russia or Russians is a process that has no prospects."

Peskov questioned Zelensky's motives, saying Europe will "start wondering whether Zelenskiy is doing everything right, and whether its citizens should pay for his whims."

Zelensky has sai Russians should have to "live in their own world until they change their philosophy. He added, "Whichever kind of Russian … make them go to Russia."

Zelensky said the war does reflect Russia's citizens, not just its leaders.

"They’ll say, ‘This [war] has nothing to do with us. The whole population can’t be held responsible, can it?’ It can," Zelensky told the Washington Post, according to Reuters . "The population picked this government and they’re not fighting it, not arguing with it, not shouting at it."

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia said it would back a China invasion of Taiwan if it gets similar support.