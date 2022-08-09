ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Men's Soccer Kicks Off Preseason With First Practice

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team has been staying busy in preparation for the start of their 2022 season and on Monday the Vaqueros were able to get hold their first team practice of the season at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Athletics and Krugers Set to Dedicate Lew Hill Memorial Plaza as Part of Renovations to UTRGV Fieldhouse

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday a six-figure gift by former Hall of Fame men's basketball head coach Lon Kruger and his wife, Barbara, both of whom are inductees into the Athletics Hall of Honor, to dedicate the Lew Hill Memorial Plaza as part of the upcoming renovations to the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
KRGV

Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Bobcats

EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg placed fourth in District 31-6A with a 5-3 record. This year's team could be in the mix once again, with a different looking district. Click on the video above for more.
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Ayala Looks to Rebuild Valley View Football

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Valley View football coach Hector Ayala and his coaching staff are bringing positive energy to his Tigers. “Looking real good, better than last year,” said senior running back Johnny Chavez. “These coaches got us working hard, harder than we have before.”. The...
PHARR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Edinburg, TX
Sports
City
Edinburg, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
ValleyCentral

Grulla High School moves to a new district

Week one of high school football is right around the corner, and one team moves to a new district this upcoming season to face familiar foes.   Grulla High School makes a move to district 4-a, division 2. The Gators finished runner-up in their district last season, posting a 4-5 record. But three of those wins […]
LA GRULLA, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Chivas and Inter Milan to Play in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Chivas women’s team will take on Inter Milan on Wednesday night at the Brownsville Sports Park. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. “It can’t get better than this, the champions of Mexico, Chivas Femenil, and one of the biggest brands around the world, which is Inter Milan,” said match organizer Jorge Villalobos. “With the women’s team, it can’t get better than that.”
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#First Practice#Rio Grande Valley#Utrgv
KRGV

Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin

Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Valley leaders reflect on struggles and improvements in education field

A panel of three leaders met Tuesday in Edinburg for the State of Education Conference. Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas, UTRGV President Guy Bailey and Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa - a member of the Standing Committee for Education – attended the conference to discuss advancements, struggles, and plans in education.
EDINBURG, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions

LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

No agreement on HCISD MOU

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
HARLINGEN, TX
mcallenisd.org

Homer J. Morris Middle School

Evacuation Drill for all teachers and staff at Morris MS & Perez Elementary! Working hard and efficiently to prepare for our Stallions! Check it out!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #MorrisPride #DistrictOfChampions @Mcallenisd @Perezpioneers https://youtube.com/shorts/jKlAuMc0iUY?feature=share. about 16 hours ago, Olga Mendez. 8th grade parents: Due to popular demand, you can...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy