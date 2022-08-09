Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
goutrgv.com
Men's Soccer Kicks Off Preseason With First Practice
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team has been staying busy in preparation for the start of their 2022 season and on Monday the Vaqueros were able to get hold their first team practice of the season at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Athletics and Krugers Set to Dedicate Lew Hill Memorial Plaza as Part of Renovations to UTRGV Fieldhouse
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday a six-figure gift by former Hall of Fame men's basketball head coach Lon Kruger and his wife, Barbara, both of whom are inductees into the Athletics Hall of Honor, to dedicate the Lew Hill Memorial Plaza as part of the upcoming renovations to the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
KRGV
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Bobcats
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg placed fourth in District 31-6A with a 5-3 record. This year's team could be in the mix once again, with a different looking district. Click on the video above for more.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Ayala Looks to Rebuild Valley View Football
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Valley View football coach Hector Ayala and his coaching staff are bringing positive energy to his Tigers. “Looking real good, better than last year,” said senior running back Johnny Chavez. “These coaches got us working hard, harder than we have before.”. The...
Rio Hondo Volleyball Edges Mercedes 3-2
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo volleyball team edged Mercedes three sets to two in a non-district match at Mercedes.
Grulla High School moves to a new district
Week one of high school football is right around the corner, and one team moves to a new district this upcoming season to face familiar foes. Grulla High School makes a move to district 4-a, division 2. The Gators finished runner-up in their district last season, posting a 4-5 record. But three of those wins […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Chivas and Inter Milan to Play in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Chivas women’s team will take on Inter Milan on Wednesday night at the Brownsville Sports Park. The match will begin at 7:30 p.m. “It can’t get better than this, the champions of Mexico, Chivas Femenil, and one of the biggest brands around the world, which is Inter Milan,” said match organizer Jorge Villalobos. “With the women’s team, it can’t get better than that.”
Mid-Valley cities announce first multi-county marathon
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon. The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo […]
KRGV
Classes for Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy set to begin
Students at Edinburg CISD's new collegiate academy will begin working towards their bachelor's degrees on Monday. For the first two years, students will take AP classes to prepare them for college courses. Once they are juniors, they are already getting college credit hours. Construction on the collegiate academy isn’t finished...
KRGV
Valley leaders reflect on struggles and improvements in education field
A panel of three leaders met Tuesday in Edinburg for the State of Education Conference. Edinburg CISD Superintendent Mario Salinas, UTRGV President Guy Bailey and Senator Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa - a member of the Standing Committee for Education – attended the conference to discuss advancements, struggles, and plans in education.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Los Fresnos sets stage 3 water restrictions
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Los Fresnos announced they are activating stage 3 of the Drought Contingency plan. Stage 3, which cites “severe water shortage conditions”, is activated when water stored in the Amistad and Falcons reservoirs reach 25%, according to a post by the City of Los Fresnos. Citizens of Los […]
No agreement on HCISD MOU
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the first day of school fast approaching, the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the City of Harlingen have yet to reach an agreement on police security for local schools. Last month, the City of Harlingen recommended HCISD start up its own police department in two years. The city informed […]
mcallenisd.org
Homer J. Morris Middle School
Evacuation Drill for all teachers and staff at Morris MS & Perez Elementary! Working hard and efficiently to prepare for our Stallions! Check it out!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 #MorrisPride #DistrictOfChampions @Mcallenisd @Perezpioneers https://youtube.com/shorts/jKlAuMc0iUY?feature=share. about 16 hours ago, Olga Mendez. 8th grade parents: Due to popular demand, you can...
Trauma Training: BISD preps staff for school shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School nurses and police officers in the Brownsville Independent School District received medical training on how to save and treat students in case of an active shooter on campus. As school districts in the Rio Grande Valley prepare for the return of students, many have been conducting active shooter training for teachers and administrators. Brownsville ISD added […]
riograndeguardian.com
Villalobos: Exciting day for RGV as Anzalduas Bridge gets closer to carrying fully loaded trucks
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos thought the occasion so special he asked that an official photo be taken of the Anzalduas International Bridge Board members. The board comprises elected officials and staff from the cities of McAllen, Mission, and Granjeno. The reason the occasion was special, Villalobos...
Weslaco ISD implements safety measures for new school year
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco ISD said its students’ safety and security are at the forefront as they prepare for a new school year. As classes are set to start on August 22, Superintendent Dr. Dino Coronado reassured parents and the community the district is implementing initiatives to safeguard students and staff. “These safety measures […]
Harlingen COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic. The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on: August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center […]
Three COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday. The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952. Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one […]
KRGV
Nurses at Brownsville ISD receive hands-on emergency response training
In what’s being called the first of its kind for any school district south of San Antonio, the Brownsville Independent School District held a training for school nurses to respond to emergency situations. The training was given by staff with DHR Health to better prepare nurses with pre-hospital trauma...
