Cell Phones

GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Messenger: Here’s how you can delete a message you’ve already sent

We've all had the experience of inadvertently sending a message to the wrong person, or opening the wrong group conversation and accidentally revealing information to friends, family or colleagues that they weren't supposed to know. At such times, one would do just about anything for the opportunity to delete the...
INTERNET
TIME

Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
INTERNET
The US Sun

How to hide your online status on WhatsApp

WHATSAPP has finally added the ability to hide your online status – and it's easy to activate. Previously it was impossible to hide your WhatsApp activity from pals. All you could do was hide your Last Seen status – but not the fact that you were online. But...
CELL PHONES
geekspin

WhatsApp will stop letting people see when you’re online

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. WhatsApp has announced several new privacy features to give users more control over their private communications. With the new update, WhatsApp users can regulate their presence on the app, leave groups without...
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

Facebook will begin testing end-to-end encryption as default on Messenger app

Facebook announced on Thursday it will begin testing end-to-end encryption as the default option for some users of its Messenger app on Android and iOS. The development comes as the company is facing backlash for handing over messages to a Nebraska police department that aided the department in filing charges against a teen and her mother for allegedly conducting an illegal abortion.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Why it’s taking so long to encrypt Facebook Messenger

After a high-profile incident in which subpoenaed Facebook messages led to felony charges for a 17-year-old girl and her mother in a Nebraska abortion case, Meta said Thursday that it would expand testing of end-to-end encryption in Messenger ahead of a planned global rollout. This week, the company will automatically...
INTERNET
intheknow.com

‘Genius’ baby boy copies gamer dad’s victory dance perfectly

TikTok believes these parents may have a bit of a baby “genius” on their hands. It was a good thing his wife was filming when @shmaurbanks was playing video games with his son. The father won the game and did a victory dance. But seeing their little boy promptly replicate dad’s moves stunned the parents.
THEATER & DANCE
IFLScience

Meta Chatbot Thinks Zuckerberg Is "Creepy" And Became Racist In Just One Week

Meta, like many other companies, has been dabbling in chatbots recently. Whether it be impressive chatbots that can have full conversations or "ethical" bots that allow for tough decisions to be made for you, chatbots have taken the internet by storm, and Meta wanted a piece of the pie. However, the chatbot they released on Friday didn’t quite go to plan.
INTERNET
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

Facebook Messenger testing E2E encrypted backups, messages, and calls

Facebook Messenger announced it’s testing end-to-end encrypted backups, while also bringing more updates on end-to-end encrypted messages and calls. Here’s what’s changing with the app. Facebook Messenger is now testing secure storage to back up messages in case people lose their phones or want to restore their...
INTERNET

