The iPad and iPad Air 4 just hit their lowest prices ever

Update: The iPad Air has increased in price, but the 11-inch iPad Pro is now $100 off at Amazon.

Back to school season is hitting its peak, which means now is the time for iPad deals . And we've just spotted some of our favorite deals of all time.

Right now the 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB) is just $299 on Amazon . At $30 off, this is the lowest price we've seen for Apple's popular tablet, and one of the best back to school sales you can get.

This isn't the first time we've covered this sale, though, so if you're looking for something new, we've found another excellent deal. Currently, the 11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/128GB) is just $699 at Amazon . (You can see all Apple deals at Best Buy via this link ).

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad features an A13 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic battery life of nearly 13 hours. Currently, Amazon has has the 64GB model on sale for $299, which is the cheapest price yet. View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

$100 off! The 11-inch iPad Pro sports Apple's M1 CPU for record-breaking speed and performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon has the 128GB model at its second-lowest price to date, which makes this one of the best iPad deals you'll find for Apple's pro tablet. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air 4 (64GB/2020): was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic chip, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, if you pair it with the Magic Keyboard, you get iPad Pro-like versatility. It's $50 off, but it's been as low as $399 in the past. If you can afford to wait, we recommend waiting till the price drops again. View Deal

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was £319 now £299 @ Amazon UK

In the U.K.? You can get the 10.2" iPad with 64GB storage for £299 on Amazon UK. That's the lowest price we've seen for this tablet. View Deal

Both the 10.2" iPad and the 2020 iPad Air rank high on our list of the best tablets . The 10.2" iPad is our choice for those shopping on a budget, while the 2020 iPad Air was our number one choice before the new 2022 iPad Air arrived.

In our iPad 10.2 review , we loved the device for its bright screen, snappy cameras and 11-hour battery life. The new A13 Bionic chip in the iPad is perfect for simple tasks like browsing, streaming TV and movies, and playing a few games. If you're on a strict budget, the 10.2" iPad is the tablet you should opt for.

However, if you have a little more to spend, try the iPad Air. In our iPad Air 4 (2020) review , we had almost nothing but praise for the device. It's got faster performance, a brighter and more vibrant screen, and USB-C charging, which is extremely convenient. The aesthetics of the iPad Air 4 are also brilliant, with a more sleek and modern look compared to the 10.2" iPad.

Compared to the newer iPad Air 5 (2022) , the 2020 iPad Air lacks 5G connectivity. The 2022 iPad Air also has a faster processor and better cameras. While these are useful features, you're saving around $150 by opting for the older model.

If you're getting an iPad Air, definitely consider getting an Apple Pencil to go with it. It can turn your tablet into an excellent productivity device, and it's also the perfect tool for artists. The 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil is $99 right now on Amazon , its lowest price ever. It docks on the side of the iPad Air and charges wirelessly, so it's always ready to go. Just note that the 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil doesn't work with the 10.2" iPad — but you can always grab the 1st-Gen Apple Pencil for $98 instead.

These are both excellent deals but if you're still looking for your perfect tablet, check out our list of the best Apple deals and the best tablets to help make your decision.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.