Health Matters: First of its kind ambulance provides new level of care for Arkansans
Baptist Health is rolling out two new ambulances to help save the lives of the most critical patients.
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Arkansas ranks among the states with the worst mental health care in the US
A new study finds that Arkansas ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care.
Community Health Centers of Arkansas
It’s National Health Center Week. Dr. Lanita S. White, Chief Executive Officer for Community Health Centers of Arkansas explains how CHC's help Arkansans receive the high quality health care they need. For more information, click here.
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Arkansas to seek federal help with maternal health care due to effects of abortion ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is asking the federal government for help with maternal health care. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there will be an increase in at-risk pregnancies in Arkansas as a result of the state's ban on nearly all abortions. "With the Dobbs decision, I looked at it...
Arkansas governor announces expanding healthcare for new moms, foster care
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas ranks 43rd in the country for child-wellbeing according to a new study. Governor Asa Hutchinson says when it comes to this, the state has made progress but has to do more. Today, he announced new initiatives to improve care for kids and moms. Governor Hutchinson...
Report: Arkansas drops to 43rd in nation for child well-being
A new report shows Arkansas ranks toward the bottom in the U.S. for child well-being. The annual Kids Count Data Book by the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows the state ranks 43rd for overall child well-being, down from 39th the previous year, and below the national average in 11 of 16 indicators.
Federal lawsuit looks to use RICO statutes to end medical marijuana in Arkansas
Less-potent marijuana and federal law at the center of a lawsuit.
The No.1 Pro-Life State
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75
Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
Arkansas’ planted acreage plummets compared to March projections
Higher diesel fuel and fertilizer costs have reduced the number of real row crop acres planted in Arkansas in 2022, according to a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Drought conditions in the northern and eastern parts of the state will likely add to the input costs and force some farmers to abandon even more fields meaning harvested acres will plummet further.
USDA invests in outreach programs for farmers and ranchers
ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Farm Service Agency (FSA) will be investing in two outreach and education efforts for farmers and ranchers— including those who are new to agriculture or who have been historically underserved by USDA programs. FSA announced that $10 million will go towards the new...
Arkansas New Madrid Fault Line Could Cause Catastrophe Any Time
When you hear the word earthquake, you think of California for sure and even some of those crazy videos of earthquakes in Japan, but could an earthquake happen in Arkansas?. Earthquakes are not something you hear of much in our area. There have been a few in Oklahoma making it one of the most active areas in the country. Now if you haven't seen the effects of an earthquake check out this video of the last earthquake in California in December of 2021.
Bowery Farming collaborates with Arkansas scientists to develop super spinach
Bowery Farming, the national vertical farming giant, has a new agreement with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to support research for developing spinach varieties that are bred for high-quality indoor production and to thrive in Bowery’s proprietary growing system. Scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station,...
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
First Arkansas Bank & Trust is teaming up with KARK to Clear the Shelters
Animals in shelters all over the Natural State are in need of would-be forever homes.
State Democrats put forward plan to invest in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats held a press conference on August 10 at the state Capitol, highlighting the RAISE Act for increasing teacher pay and other proposals that "should have been taken up in the current extraordinary session, rather than tax cuts for corporations and highest earners," according to a press release.
