Before the ABC ran commercials for Q&A and Bananas in Pyjamas between shows, they ran meditative interludes – waves crashing against rocks, hot air balloons drifting through the clouds, that sort of thing. This is how the director of Oz: A Rock’n’Roll Road Movie, Chris Löfvén, got his start. At 14 years old, he darted around Melbourne with his 16mm camera, licked a stamp and posted the footage to the television station. They liked it and ran it.

