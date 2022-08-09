Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
williamsonhomepage.com
Southwalk lot site plan receives approval after lengthy Planning Commission discussion
At Tuesday night’s Nolensville Planning Commission meeting, the highly anticipated Southwalk development was up for discussion once again. The commercial mixed-use development, the largest of its kind to ever be built in the town, has been a heavily discussed project due to both excitement and varying opinions on the concept and design.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Council Authorizes a Federal Lawsuit Against Operators of Middle Point Landfill
Ongoing environmental problems, including odor and water pollution, have led the City of Murfreesboro to file a federal lawsuit against the operators of Middle Point Landfill:. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland made the announcement Wednesday (8-10-22) afternoon. He says odor complaints are in the thousands:. In addition to the ongoing odor...
Pride Publishing
Metro Trustee’s Office holds screening of ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’￼
The Office of the Metropolitan Trustee invites the community to the ‘Disrupt and Dismantle’ screening from Soledad O’Brien on Monday, August 15. The screening will take place at Howard Office Building, 700 2nd Ave. S., Nashville, starting at 1:30 pm in the Sonny West Conference Room, on the first floor.
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
williamsonhomepage.com
Two newcomers to county’s Board of Education getting ready for their closeups
After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett’s 1,374.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo recognized with 2022 Civic Award
Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo has been recognized with the department's 2022 Civic Award. "In January of this year, Lt. LoPiccolo organized and executed Brentwood's first smoke alarm campaign targeting multi-occupancy households in his first-due district," BFR said in a social media post. "After installing more than 40...
Murfreesboro sues landfill operator over water toxicity, 2,000 odor complaints
Murfreesboro officials filed a federal suit against its landfill operators over concerns of water toxicity and mounting odor complaints from residents.
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
WTVF
Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
clarksvillenow.com
When will that road be finished? Here’s an update on major road projects in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business leaders got an update on major road improvements Wednesday morning, along with some perspective on what it takes to move a road project up the list of state and federal priorities. The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce heard from Metropolitan Planning Organization Director...
murfreesboro.com
What’s Being Built at 2925 South Church Street in Murfreesboro
Construction Update for 2925 South Church Street. For everyone who’s been asking what is being built on South Church St between the fire station and Dunkin’ Donuts, here you go!
tncontentexchange.com
Ashland City welcomes new mayor JT Smith
“As far as I’m concerned, I’m city property.” That summarizes the new Ashland City mayor’s desire to serve the place he has called home his entire life and his emphasis on accessibility to his constituents. Former Ashland City Vice Mayor, 1st Ward town councilman, and lifelong...
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Parks office adds new realtor
Parks Realty has added Nuala O'Leary to its Franklin office. O'Leary earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree from New York University in social work. Prior to a career in real estate, she worked as an Oncology Social Worker at Johns Hopkins...
williamsonhomepage.com
WCS survey results show central office, school board could do more to place value on teachers
Saying “we’ve got some work to do,” Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden shared some sobering results with Board of Education members Thursday night from a survey of district teachers that was taken as the 2021-22 school year came to a close in May. Some of the...
Community warns of dangerous road near elementary school
The newly built Rocketship Dream Community Prep resides right along Mt. View Road, and several parents and people living nearby shared their concerns with the traffic on the two lane road.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy returns after two-year break due to COVID-19
Franklin Fire Department’s Citizens’ Fire Academy will return next month after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to a news release, the eight-week course, which began in 2007, aims to allow citizens to “experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter.”
murfreesborovoice.com
Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival
When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna’s Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People’s Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
williamsonhomepage.com
GraceWorks Ministries collects nearly 7,000 pounds of donations in partnership with Williamson County Fair
The Williamson County Fair has a modest entrance fee. Though, this past Monday, attendees could get in not only with money, but with donations to GraceWorks Ministries' Food Pantry, an initiative that collected 6,905 lbs. of donations. The donations of canned foods and toiletries will aid GraceWorks Ministries’ efforts to...
