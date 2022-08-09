ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

WSMV

Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nolensville, TN
Nolensville, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Two newcomers to county's Board of Education getting ready for their closeups

After the recent election for six of the 12 seats on the Williamson County Board of Education, two newcomers will be sworn in at the Sept. 19 regular monthly meeting. Filling the gap left in District 8 by Candy Emerson will be Donna Clements, who defeated Ken Chilton with 2,036 votes to his 1,229. In District 12, Drason Beasley assumes the seat as he received 1,950 votes to incumbent Nancy Garrett's 1,374.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo recognized with 2022 Civic Award

Brentwood Fire and Rescue's Lt. John LoPiccolo has been recognized with the department's 2022 Civic Award. "In January of this year, Lt. LoPiccolo organized and executed Brentwood's first smoke alarm campaign targeting multi-occupancy households in his first-due district," BFR said in a social media post. "After installing more than 40...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30

Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WTVF

Crews working to fix air conditioning problems at Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lebanon High School is battling issues with their air conditioning today. Wilson County Schools told NewsChannel 5 that a possible lightning strike near the high school is the cause of the sporadic electrical and HVAC issues. Wilson County Schools said that crews are actively working...
LEBANON, TN
tncontentexchange.com

Ashland City welcomes new mayor JT Smith

"As far as I'm concerned, I'm city property." That summarizes the new Ashland City mayor's desire to serve the place he has called home his entire life and his emphasis on accessibility to his constituents. Former Ashland City Vice Mayor, 1st Ward town councilman, and lifelong...
ASHLAND CITY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Parks office adds new realtor

Parks Realty has added Nuala O'Leary to its Franklin office. O'Leary earned a bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a master's degree from New York University in social work. Prior to a career in real estate, she worked as an Oncology Social Worker at Johns Hopkins...
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna Announces BBQ Festival

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Where: Depot District, 98 Front Street, Smyrna, TN. The event features live music, ten BBQ vendors, desert vendors, and inflatables for the children. This festival has become a staple of Smyrna's Depot District. In addition to enjoying a family friendly atmosphere, attendees will have an opportunity to cast their vote for their favorite dish. The People's Choice Award will be presented at the end of the evening.
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food

Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

GraceWorks Ministries collects nearly 7,000 pounds of donations in partnership with Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair has a modest entrance fee. Though, this past Monday, attendees could get in not only with money, but with donations to GraceWorks Ministries' Food Pantry, an initiative that collected 6,905 lbs. of donations. The donations of canned foods and toiletries will aid GraceWorks Ministries' efforts to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

