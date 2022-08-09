Read full article on original website
Lots to see and do at the San Juan Summer Arts Festival
The San Juan Summer Arts Festival opened May 5, and continues every Friday through Aug. 26 from 4-10 p.m. The festival features local artists, refreshements and live music. Visit www.sanjuancountyarts.org for more information.
The County Fair: A community reunion and more
Submitted by the Transition Waste Reduction Group. There is just one annual event that celebrates the many blessings of the good life in our small community. Since 1906 the San Juan County Fair has rarely been disrupted; only during the two World Wars and the COVID 19 outbreak. After nearly three years this return to a four-day celebration for Islanders by Islanders feels wonderfully familiar. But if you think about the ramifications of large public gatherings through a lens of resource conservation and community resilience, as we do, you will be pleased to know that significant changes are afoot.
Food Bank expansion celebration Friday!
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Food Bank. The Friday Harbor Food Bank is celebrating its expansion groundbreaking Aug. 12 at 9 a.m at its location 500 Market Street. The foodbank starts the expansion and exterior restoration project this week by breaking ground for the expanded storefront. This project will create more storage space, better customer service opportunities as well as providing more privacy for customers as well as coverage in inclement weather. The project was designed and contributed by David Waldron, Architect and is being constructed by Ivan Plaza of Bee’s Construction. “We want our storefront to be a welcoming place for any islander experiencing food insecurity. By expanding our store, we can provide a greater variety of nutritious and culturally appropriate food.” states food bank manager, Rachelle Radonski,
EDC fundraiser for trades and tech training at County Fair
Submitted by the San Juan County Economic Development Council. The Economic Development Council of San Juan County is launching a County Fair fundraising campaign in order to raise $6,250 to support trades and tech training programs in the islands, during Fair week, Aug. 17-20. Private donations are a crucial component...
Glenwood Inn finger-pointing continues
After confusion between the San Juan County Council, Land Bank and San Juan Preservation Trust regarding the recently purchased Glenwood Inn, an executive session was scheduled on Aug. 2 to discuss disciplinary action against Land Bank Executive Director Lincoln Bormann. Islanders came out in force to speak during Citizens Access Time.
Film Festival’s The Director Series features “Janis: Little Girl Blue”
Submitted by the Friday Harbor Film Festival. Janis: Little Girl Blue, Friday Harbor Film Festival’s next offering in The Director Series, will appeal to lovers of music, especially rock and roll. This film documents Janis Joplin’s evolution into a star from letters that she wrote to her friends, family, and collaborators. One of the most revered and iconic rock and roll singers of all time, she thrilled audiences and blazed new creative trails before her death in 1971 at age 27. Oscar-nominated director Amy Berg examines Joplin’s story in depth, presenting an intimate portrait of a complicated and driven artist. Narrated by musician Cat Power, the film uses Joplin’s own words to tell much of the film’s story through a series of letters she wrote to her parents over the years, many of them made public here for the first time. Amy Berg stated: “The only way to tell Janis’ story was through Janis’ voice. Her letters show the vulnerable artist, daughter, and lover Janis was in her short but impactful life.” Joplin was a powerhouse when she sang, and her meteoric rise and untimely demise changed music forever. For a taste of what’s in store, watch the trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwCEJvGnyJw.
