Premier League

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear

It feels like we’ve used the ‘most embarrassing game in United’s history’ line a lot in recent times, but today really did take the biscuit. Manchester United went down 4 [four]-0 to Premier League relegation candidates Brentford on a sunny Saturday afternoon afternoon in south-west London, delivering an utterly disastrous performance that means clouds are gathering above Erik ten Hag just two games into his United tenure.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Arsenal Battle It Out for Yeremy Pino

Several Spanish outlets, including AS and Marca, are reporting that Liverpool FC and Arsenal are both interested in Villareal’s 19-year-old Spanish international Yeremy Pino. The winger, who plays mainly on the right, registered six goals and four assists last season for the Yellow Submarine. He also made his debut...
Everton at Aston Villa: Live Blog & How To Watch | Underway

20’ - The Toffees are struggling at times to get out of their own defensive third. Villa are moving the ball around well but Everton have been disciplined. 16’ - Gordon goes screaming down the right touchline, skirts past Mings but the defender bodies him off the ball, no foul. Lampard is very aggrieved.
Thursday August 11th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?

Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
Match Report: Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City dropped all three points to Arsenal by a score of 4-2 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. A first-half brace by Gabriel Jesus gave the Foxes a mountain to climb at the break. A William Saliba own-goal and a James Maddison strike gave City hope in the second period, but both goals were quickly cancelled by strikes from Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli.
Why Isn’t Çağlar Söyüncü Playing For Leicester City?

Here’s the world’s easiest quiz: Which Leicester defender played the most minutes in the 2021/22 campaign in spite of being benched for the month of May? Hint: He didn’t feature in the back three of our opening match. If you guessed “Çağlar Söyüncü,” give yourself a prize....
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Everton w/ Toffee TV

With both Aston Villa and Everton coming off of losses during the opening weekend of Premier League action, how are the lads feeling ahead of Saturday’s fixture at Villa Park?. From an Everton point of view, how does Ped see things playing out on Saturday?. Frank Lampard’s managerial capabilities...
Raheem Sterling excited, optimistic, ready to take leadership role at Chelsea

Chelsea are no strangers to spending big in the transfer market, be that in relative terms, such as in 2003 — Roman Abramovich spent a little over £100m that first summer, on 10 major signings, which would translate to about £400m in today’s money based on inflation alone, let alone factoring in transfer market inflation — or in absolute terms, such as making Kepa Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in history or making Romelu Lukaku the first nine-figure signing in club history.
Report: Manchester United lodged failed bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner

We’re loath to ruin your Friday with another depressing transfer story, but this one might earn a chuckle or two. The Manchester Evening News reported this morning that Manchester United lodged an “11th-hour” bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner, “hours before” he packed his bags for Germany and headed back to RB Leipzig for £25 million.
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth

Manchester City are set to make their home debut today as they play host to AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad. Our front page writers give their predictions for the match here. With Haaland leading the line, many blues will be expecting a goal glut against a newly promoted side. But the Cherries should last they are no pushover and, while I see City scoring a few, I’m mot anticipating a goal rush. I’m going for a modest 4-0 to City.
Six Liverpool Players Nominated For 2022 Ballon d’Or Award

The shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or award was released yesterday and it includes the names of six Liverpool players. The Ballon d’Or is an annual football award presented by French news magazine France Football since 1956. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk all appear on the 30-man shortlist. Sadio Mané is also on the list.
Rumour: Marcus Rashford in transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain has opened discussions with Marcus Rashford’s camp regarding a possible transfer to the Ligue 1 giants this month. According to French outlet L’Équip, PSG is looking to bolster its attack before the end of the summer transfer window and is targeting the Manchester United forward, who can play as a winger or centrally as a No. 9. The Premier League club has yet to receive any contact from the Parisians regarding their interest in the player or any bid for him.
Lampard provides update on injured Everton midfield trio

Everton fell to another defeat today, this time away at Aston Villa, as another timid performance saw them leave points out on the pitch. However, things continue to get worse for the Blues on the injury front, with now Abdoulaye Doucoure the latest to join the line outside the physiotherapist’s office at Finch Farm.
Lampard comments on Coady & Onana Everton debuts

Two new signings made their Everton debuts this weekend as the Toffees were beaten 2-1 at Aston Villa to make it two defeats in two games for Frank Lampard. Central defender Conor Coady started in the heart of the three-man defence and was a vocal presence throughout the game, but was unable to prevent the first Villa goal as the Blues were stretched on the counter before leaving the game after 81 minutes.
