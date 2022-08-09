A 3-Legged Kitten With A Strong Will To Live Has A Loving Dog By Her Side Who Helps Her Thrive And Takes Care Of Her All The Time

Read full article on original website
An Adorable Dog Who Has Been In An Animal Shelter Since She Was A Baby, Works As A Delivery Person To Help Her Furry Siblings
A charming dog in Mexico City has won the hearts of all the people and netizens who are aware of her tale on various social media platforms. The dog works as a vegan food delivery person to aid her coworkers at the animal sanctuary to which she belongs. Any is...
Dog Found Screaming On The Streets Almost Loses Everything Until Rescuer Takes Her In
When Dodo was first rescued, the small dog had been severely hit by a car and was found crawling and screaming on the streets of Athens, Greece. Her screams could be heard for miles, until she was saved by some kind people. She was taken in by Linda, an experienced foster caregiver for handicapped dogs.
This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family
A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars
Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
Girl Can’t Stop Crying When She Sees The Dog She Thought Was Lost Forever
Fergus, a 200-pound Irish wolfhound who resides with his family in Nashville, Tennessee, found it difficult to ride in the car with his folks. A motorist rear-ended them at a stoplight, ejecting Fergus, who was shaken by the incident and rose to his feet to leave the vehicle. Sister of...
The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like
Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
I’ve Been Sick For Months But Never Tested Positive For COVID. Here’s What Doctors Tell Me.
“You don’t meet the diagnostic criteria for lupus, or anything,” the rheumatologist told me, her voice unwavering through the telehealth screen. “All of these blood tests point to a young, healthy woman.”. Her words set aflame something urgent within me. Something I had dulled over two months...
The body part that you first wash in the shower says a lot about you – what does your’s say?
WHEN you step into the shower, what's the first body part that gets your attention?. Well, lifestyle expert Anu Mukherjee revealed that the body part you wash first says a lot about your personality. Mukherjee broke down the results into six options, five body parts and the last option if...
When This Woman Found A Dying Homeless Man With A Dog, He Told Her His Last Wish And It’s Heartbreaking
On a cold December day in Fresno, California, Jenine-Lacette DShazer noticed a sad homeless man with a white dog curled up in his arms. When the woman started talking with him, what she found out was heartbreaking…. His name is Clifford James Herbert. Once a farm worker and the owner...
The bear that returned to kill a woman after she scared it away showed rare 'predatory' behavior. Here's the best way to avoid any bear attack.
A woman was killed last year in Montana in a rare grizzly bear attack after first scaring it away. A grizzly management specialist said the bear likely returned to the camp because there was food. Properly securing food is a reliable way to decrease the likelihood of drawing in a...
These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes
Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park. Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this bird
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this birdTwinTurbskiii. Do you have any more pictures? (u/SpacemanErick) If it’s night it must be a night heron (u/Losangulos)
Five Days Ago, a Father Took His 3 Young Children on a Fishing Trip. They Haven’t Been Seen Since.
Kyle Moorman and his three children vanished on July 6, 2022.WRTV. On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 27-year-old father Kyle Moorman told his loved ones that he was taking his three young children on a short trip.
