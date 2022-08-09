Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
Collider
Lucy Liu Joins 'A Man in Full' Limited Series at Netflix
Hollywood superstar Lucy Liu has barely taken a break from the TV world and is already gearing up to return. As Variety reports exclusively, the Kill Bill and Charlie's Angels star is joining Netflix limited series A Man in Full, which has been ordered by the streamer in a slate of six one-hour episodes back in November. The series will center around a real estate mogul who falls from grace when faced with sudden bankruptcy, and the people around him who try to take advantage of his downfall.
Collider
Rita Moreno Joins Melissa Joan Hart's 'Santa Bootcamp' at Lifetime
Actress is set to star in the Lifetime Christmas movie, Santa Bootcamp. The film also serves as Melissa Joan Hart’s fourth directorial project for the network. Alongside Moreno, other cast members include Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead), Patrick Kassidy, Justin Gaston, Deanne Bray, and Zyra Singleton. Santa Bootcamp serves as a reunion between Hart and Winokur, as they both starred in Lifetime’s A Very Nutty Christmas.
Collider
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Bob's Burgers': 5 Times Bob and Linda were the Best Parents
Bob and Linda Belcher are the best fictional parents on television today, period. Even after 12 (current) seasons and a feature film, Bob's Burgers remains to be an animated delight and one of the most wholesome portrayals of family life, with Bob and Linda showing how their parenting style is heavily reliant on understanding, empathy, and, of course, a good sense of humor.
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Cinderella: The Reunion' Will Reunite the Original Cast for 25th Anniversary
For its 25th anniversary, ABC announced that their Wonderful World of Disney will be reuniting the cast of 1997's live-action adaptation of Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular princess. The event, Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20, will mark the first time in over two decades that ABC has aired the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic in an hour-long program to celebrate the occasion. Our musical, magical hearts can barely contain our excitement!
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32
Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms. He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
How to Watch 'This Fool': Where Is the Chris Estrada Comedy Series Streaming?
Great news for fans of Chris Estrada, the comedian’s new series, based on his own life and experiences, is all set to premiere today! The show, called This Fool, not only stars Estrada, but also has him as one of the series co-creators, writers, and executive producers. Other executive producers include Fred Armisen and Jonathan Groff. Armisen is known for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2002 to 2013 and his work on the IFC sketch comedy Portlandia. Groff is known to Broadway fans as King George in the Tony-winning musical Hamilton and he is also the voice of Kristoff in Frozen. All this talent behind the show should bode well for This Fool. There’s plenty of talent in front of the camera as well, as, in addition to Estrada, the show also features the acting talents of Frankie Quinones, Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), Michelle Ortiz (MADtv), Laura Patalano (Gente-fied), and Julia Vera (The Old Ways).
Collider
'Day Shift' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Jamie Foxx Film
Since the advent of silent movies, vampire movies have been a mainstay of international cinema. As a result, the way vampires are portrayed in pop culture is heavily influenced by these movies. For decades, Hollywood has looked to these blood-sucking monsters for filmmaking inspiration. One of the most well-known subgenres...
Collider
Emily Blunt Joins 'The Fall Guy' Opposite Ryan Gosling
Universal Pictures and 87North’s upcoming action film inspired by the 1980s classic action series, The Fall Guy, already boasted massive star power with The Gray Man actor Ryan Gosling in the lead role.Now it has been announced that Emily Blunt, who has had a fair share of action-packed roles, including the 2014 sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow and the 2015 crime film Sicario, will star alongside Gosling.
Collider
'Do Revenge’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
What happens when you mess around with two high school girls? All hell breaks loose in Do Revenge, an upcoming dark comedy film following two dejected protagonists who will not stop at anything before serving up a huge entrée of vengeance. The project has been in the works since 2020, and it’s set for release later in September, making the movie a must-watch on your streaming list.
Collider
‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Proves the Franchise Needs Way More Nico Greetham
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2.Comprised of 10 entries in the season-long anthology series American Horror Story and two seasons of the episodic anthology series American Horror Stories, the American Horror Story (AHS) franchise is an ever-expanding collection of horror storytelling. One of the most recognizable elements of the franchise across these episodes is the stock company of actors who routinely scream and stab their way through the AHS universe. The AHS company features a cavalcade of veteran character actors like Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Dennis O’Hare, as well as a procession of breakout stars like Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock, and Billie Lourd. In American Horror Stories’ second season, one of the franchise’s most recent additions, Nico Greetham, proves that he deserves to be featured among the likes of the franchise’s most recurring stock company.
Collider
10 Best South Korean Romance TV Series of the 21st Century (So Far)
Due to their compelling plots and strong (though occasionally predictable) plot twists, K-dramas and K-movies have become a global phenomenon and popular culture since the 2000s. However, with excellent projects like Parasite or Squid Game, the South Korean film industry has just recently piqued the curiosity of the globe. Thus,...
Collider
Yet Another Stephen King Story to Hit Screens With 'The Regulators' Adaptation
The best-selling Stephen King novel The Regulators is coming soon to the big screen, as Bohemia Group has gained the film rights to an adaptation of the story, according to Deadline. George Cowan is attached to pen the script for the film, which is currently in development. “We could not...
Collider
How to Watch 'Cosmic Love': Where Is the New Reality Dating Show Streaming?
From Love Is Blind to The Bachelor, it seems like reality TV continues to have a soft spot for romantic matches. Also centered on finding true love, Cosmic Love is a new show that will test out the possibility of finding an ideal partner based on zodiac signs. Led by Jess Castro (the showrunner behind Love Island and American Idol), the series focuses on four individuals representing the four classical elements: air, water, fire, and earth. They all attend a retreat in the hopes of leaving there ready for the altar with an astrologically compatible soulmate. As they mingle, cross a couple options off of their list, and eventually decide on a match, the participants must conclude whether they have fallen in love with their future spouse based solely on what the stars have to say.
Comments / 0