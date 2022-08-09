Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense
It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Since the opening day of free agency when the Vancouver Canucks signed Ilya Mikheyev, Curtis Lazar and Dakota Joshua, the news wheel has ground to a halt. Beyond watching Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott represent their countries in Edmonton at the 2022 World Juniors, all fans and media can do is speculate and predict what the season will bring both before and after the puck drops in that same locale in October. As such, let’s dive into five burning questions heading into the 2022-23 season.
NHL・
Rangers Roundup: Brennan Othmann scratched, and Jacob Trouba recap video
Rangers fans wanting to watch 2021 first-round draft pick Brennan Othmann play in Canada’s opening match at the World Junior Championship were disappointed. Othmann was scratched for Canada’s 5-2 win over Austria on Wednesday. In the team’s exhibition match against Sweden in preparation for the tournament, Othmann took...
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups
On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Need to Avoid Blackhawks’ Downward Spiral
On June 15, 2015, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 to win their third Stanley Cup Championship in six years. Since then, the teams have had two very different levels of success. After two first-round losses in the next two seasons, the Blackhawks have not even come close to making the playoffs. The exception was the pandemic-inspired playoff tournament, but generally, Chicago has not been in the playoff conversation since their 2016-17 postseason exit. The Lightning, however, have gone on to appear in the last three Stanley Cup Finals, winning two of them.
