Yardbarker

3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC

Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ 2022-23 Season Hinges on Habs’ Offense

It’s a lot of pressure to place on an offense that just scored a 27th-ranked 221 goals in 2021-22. However, for the Montreal Canadiens to be “successful” in 2022-23, i.e., contend for a playoff spot, the improvements they made up front over the offseason are going to have to come through in a big way.
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Since the opening day of free agency when the Vancouver Canucks signed Ilya Mikheyev, Curtis Lazar and Dakota Joshua, the news wheel has ground to a halt. Beyond watching Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Joni Jurmo and Jacob Truscott represent their countries in Edmonton at the 2022 World Juniors, all fans and media can do is speculate and predict what the season will bring both before and after the puck drops in that same locale in October. As such, let’s dive into five burning questions heading into the 2022-23 season.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman

The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
The Hockey Writers

Lightning & Penguins on Different Paths Since Consecutive Cups

On June 11, 2017, the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. The roster was filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, and a 22-year-old Jake Guentzel, who was playing in his first NHL season. Meanwhile, Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Ian Cole fueled their defense.
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Need to Avoid Blackhawks’ Downward Spiral

On June 15, 2015, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 to win their third Stanley Cup Championship in six years. Since then, the teams have had two very different levels of success. After two first-round losses in the next two seasons, the Blackhawks have not even come close to making the playoffs. The exception was the pandemic-inspired playoff tournament, but generally, Chicago has not been in the playoff conversation since their 2016-17 postseason exit. The Lightning, however, have gone on to appear in the last three Stanley Cup Finals, winning two of them.
