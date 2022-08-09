On June 15, 2015, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 to win their third Stanley Cup Championship in six years. Since then, the teams have had two very different levels of success. After two first-round losses in the next two seasons, the Blackhawks have not even come close to making the playoffs. The exception was the pandemic-inspired playoff tournament, but generally, Chicago has not been in the playoff conversation since their 2016-17 postseason exit. The Lightning, however, have gone on to appear in the last three Stanley Cup Finals, winning two of them.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO