ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana coastal restoration needs more than disasters to fund work

By Kim Reyher
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qedAa_0hAdChDU00

The Louisiana Highway 1 Bridge, rises above marshland and coastal waters on Aug. 25, 2019, in Leeville. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

It’s been a little over a decade since we woke up to 134 million gallons of oil sheen drifting across the Gulf of Mexico. The Deepwater Horizon disaster was deadly, and it caused devastation along Louisiana’s coast, with long-term consequences. The federal government has since invested more than $16 billion to restore Gulf Coast ecosystems.

The Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities, and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States (or RESTORE) Act uses 80% of penalties leveraged by the Clean Water Act against the companies culpable for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. It’s the RESTORE Act that allocates those funds.

Dozens of RESTORE Act projects in Louisiana are in various stages, but the problem of a dwindling coastline is far from solved.

A football field-sized chunk of land disappears from the Louisiana coast every 100 minutes. These coastal wetlands do more than simply house and lend nutrients to the animals that make Louisiana a sportsman’s paradise destination for visitors from around the world.

Without rich marshlands, the state’s seafood industry will collapse. Our coastal wetlands are also irreplaceable habitat for bald eagles and countless species of migratory birds. Plus, every minute that passes without action exposes Louisianians, communities and industry to unrelenting storm surge brought by hurricanes.

Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan maps out how to use RESTORE Act funding to target land loss through marsh and barrier island creation and sediment diversions. Coastal projects like the West Grand Terre Beach Nourishment and Stabilization, Golden Triangle Marsh Creation, Biloxi Marsh Living Shoreline and Mississippi River Reintroduction into Maurepas Swamp all aim to reverse land loss by restoring tens of thousands of acres of natural marshland and coastal vegetation.

The Golden Triangle Marsh creation project will reinvigorate the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife area, which will better protect the New Orleans area from hurricanes. The River Parishes and Baton Rouge area will see the benefits of a healthy Manchac Landbridge to prevent Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas from merging and sending storm surge into communities.

These projects and the dozens of others cannot protect people, wildlife, industry and property without continued support. The RESTORE Act is a great start, but it is just that – a start.

Disaster funding – including penalties from Deepwater Horizon and other funding linked to extreme weather events – is fueling critical coastal protection and restoration. Louisiana is investing this money wisely. But we can’t depend upon disaster funding to protect us. It’s just not enough.

Louisianians must lift their voices to let state, local and federal leaders know our future depends on how much of our coast is saved. We have the tools to do it, but we must find a way to fund the preservation of our state in the decades to come.

Kim Reyher is executive director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Louisiana coastal restoration needs more than disasters to fund work appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

BR-NOLA commuter train gets first round of federal infrastructure funding

Louisiana is set to receive its first round of federal infrastructure dollars for five transportation projects across the state, including the proposed commuter rail service connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans. Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shaun Wilson announced in a joint press release Thursday that the federal […] The post BR-NOLA commuter train gets first round of federal infrastructure funding appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Officials find problems with several more Louisiana nursing home evacuation sites

Hundreds of nursing home residents in southeast Louisiana may be still at risk for evacuating to inadequate or unsafe shelters through the end of this hurricane season, according to limited data the health department provided.  The post Officials find problems with several more Louisiana nursing home evacuation sites appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Inflation Reduction Act would push Louisiana to forefront of clean energy sector

Some policy experts believe Louisiana is one of the better positioned states to take advantage of clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress is expected to pass this week.  With $485 billion in new spending offset by $790 billion in revenue and savings, the legislation includes the nation’s largest ever investment in […] The post Inflation Reduction Act would push Louisiana to forefront of clean energy sector appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web

Following a call from a state legislator in June, the head of the Louisiana Department of Health allegedly asked staff to scrub the agency’s online accounts of all content related to LGBTQ+ Pride month, according to internal emails among LDH staff. In one of the emails dated June 29, press administrator Michelle McCalope wrote to […] The post Louisiana health officials told to remove LGBTQ Pride content from web appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana youth prison job applicants who fail abuse screening get second chance

Facing a chronic shortage of workers, Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice is providing more flexibility to job applicants who want to work as guards in the state’s youth incarceration facilities, including when it comes to screening for the threat of pedophilia.   People are no longer being automatically removed from the pool of potential juvenile justice […] The post Louisiana youth prison job applicants who fail abuse screening get second chance appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states

Frustrated workers at Maximus, the nation’s largest federal call center contractor, plan to go on strike Monday at three of the company’s largest locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia, to protest what they say are poor working conditions and unsafe COVID-19 policies. The call center workers, who handle the toll-free lines for the Medicare and […] The post Bogalusa workers to join labor strike at federal call centers in 3 states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana

Most Louisiana public universities will require the COVID-19 vaccine this fall, though a liberal vaccine exemption policy offered through state law also will also make it easy for students to circumvent those mandates.  The University of Louisiana system, Southern University system and LSU Shreveport will require the vaccine. LSU’s two health sciences centers, its main […] The post COVID-19 vaccine to be required for most public university students in Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Waters#Gulf Coast#Mississippi River#Angerer Getty Images
Louisiana Illuminator

Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults

A new administrator for the state Office of Juvenile Justice suggested Monday that Louisiana prosecutors need to consider charging more underage teenagers with adult crimes. His stance has rankled child welfare advocates who believe people under 18 should not face adult prison sentences that can last decades.  Juvenile justice facilities across Louisiana have been overwhelmed […] The post Juvenile justice official suggests Louisiana prosecutors should charge more minors as adults appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana task force to scrutinize university tenure is made up of people who support tenure

People who support higher education faculty tenure will make up most of a new state task force meant to assess whether Louisiana’s public colleges and universities should even use it.  The 19-person task force will be dominated by academics and politicians skeptical of the panel’s stated mission. Just two of the members, Sen. Stewart Cathey, […] The post Louisiana task force to scrutinize university tenure is made up of people who support tenure appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost?

Louisiana is receiving little to no cash for a natural resource scarce in many western states: water. For more than half a century, the state has given away much of its water to private industry and sold the rest without knowing its actual value. The issue was the focal point of a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s […] The post Louisiana could sell water to other states, but at what cost? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday released a longer list of pregnancy and fetal conditions that could allow a person to terminate a pregnancy even with Louisiana’s abortion ban in place.  The list defines what lawmakers characterized as a “medically futile” pregnancy – one that is expected to produce a child who could live […] The post These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled

Auditors sounded an alarm on May 18, 2020, in Bonita, Louisiana, near the Arkansas state line. A statewide stay-at-home order was keeping cars off the road, limiting opportunities for the police to issue traffic tickets. The budget implications were serious in Bonita, which receives more than half its revenue from citations. “The Village relies on […] The post In these Louisiana towns, ticket revenue climbed even as traffic dwindled appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s higher ed tenure task force slow to materialize

With less than a week before it is required to meet for the first time, just half of the required slots on a legislative panel reviewing tenure for college professors have been filled.  The Task Force for Tenure in Higher Education will study tenure policies at Louisiana’s colleges and universities and recommend any changes it […] The post Louisiana’s higher ed tenure task force slow to materialize appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s GOP delegation lacks Choco Taco conviction

There’s a lot being made of the untimely demise of the Choco Taco, which its manufacturer announced this week would be discontinued. Its impending absence has motivated its fans to appeal – somehow, some way – to keep it off the ice cream novelty extinction list. Those supporters include U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, who […] The post Louisiana’s GOP delegation lacks Choco Taco conviction appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Manchin and U.S. Senate Democrats strike a deal on major health, climate, tax package

WASHINGTON — West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck an agreement Wednesday for a Democrats-only reconciliation package that would allow negotiations on some Medicare prescription drugs, end corporate tax loopholes and address climate change as well as invest in energy projects. President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Mississippi doctors fear new abortion laws will tie their hands as patients suffer

Dr. Nina Ragunanthan wonders exactly how long she’s supposed to watch a miscarrying woman bleed before Mississippi law permits her to perform an abortion. The OB/GYN in the Delta worries that the state’s new laws — banning abortion “except in the case where necessary for the preservation of the mother’s life or where the pregnancy was caused by rape” — could force doctors to wait for patients to deteriorate before providing life-saving care. She wonders: Who decides when the patient’s life is in danger, and how imminent does the danger have to be?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy