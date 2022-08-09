Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Dead at 53
11:46 AM PT -- A rep for Anne's family tells TMZ ... "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Golden Girl Turned Into!
Before this golden gal with blunt bangs turned into one of Hollywood's newest and hottest upcoming stars, she was just swinging her bat, dressin' up for her t-ball banquet and growing up in Spokane, Wash. This cute kid now stars in a popular TV show that first hit the big...
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
TMZ.com
JID Dismisses 2022 Rap Music Being 'Mid,' Talks Signing With Dreamville Over QC
J. Cole's Dreamville artist JID is countering the current conversation sparked by Tory Lanez that 2022 hip hop music is in the dumps ... claiming it's a great year for the genre. We caught up with the Atlanta-bred lyricist in Hollywood at DASH Radio as he readies his upcoming album...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears' Lawyer Rips Kevin Federline As Feud Over Kids Escalates
Britney Spears' lawyer is going scorched earth on Kevin Federline ... ripping him for yapping about her relationship with their boys and posting videos of family matters. Attorney Mathew Rosengart says ... K-Fed's decision to post old footage of Britney arguing with boys Sean Preston and Jayden James was cruel, bottom-the-barrel behavior.
TMZ.com
Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault Amid Split with Husband. Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years. Black Keys Drummer Patrick Carney -- Jack White Tried to Fight Me!. 9/14/15. The Black Keys Drummer -- GIANT Wave Slam Hazard ... Dislocated Shoulder. 1/04/15. 5/31/14. The Black Keys...
TMZ.com
Madonna Roller Skates the Night Away at NYC Disco Party
Madonna roller skated back to the '70s during a disco-themed celebration ... and while she needed some assistance to keep on her feet, she still had a blast. The legendary pop star strapped on her roller skates and took a few spins around the Wollman Rink Wednesday in Manhattan's Central Park ... with a ton of strobe lights and disco balls to boot.
TMZ.com
Whitney Houston Biopic Star Naomie Ackie Hops In Porsche For New Scenes
Naomie Ackie looks like she's enjoying the hell out of playing Whitney Houston for an upcoming biopic on the late singer ... tooling around town in a sportscar during filming. The British actress couldn't hold back a huge grin as she shot some scenes Thursday in Los Angeles, riding shotgun in a Porsche and eating french fries. Honestly, it sounds hard to do without smiling.
TMZ.com
Michelle Branch Splitting with Husband Patrick Carney After 3 Years
Michelle Branch is calling it quits with her husband, Patrick Carney, 3 years after the couple tied the knot. The singer tells TMZ, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”
TMZ.com
Wiz Khalifa Finds Buyer for Los Angeles Mansion
Wiz Khalifa almost has his Los Angeles mansion off his hands, with an interested buyer about to pull the trigger. Wiz is selling his Encino home for $4.5M, which turns out to be about $1M more than what he paid for it back in 2019, so it's a nice little profit.
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Shows Off SKKNs Offices with Gym, Glam Rooms, the Works
Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, in case you didn't know, and she's opened up her massive SKKN headquarters to remove any doubt. Kim is showcasing her massive, 40,000-square-foot office space ... and gotta say ... it's pretty damn awesome. The bells and whistles are impressive ... a massive kitchen, amphitheater,...
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
You may have to improvise and just go with the flow to solve this frigin' difference of 'Parks And Rec' star Aubrey Plaza. Unlike a lazy intern ... if you have high hopes of finding the changes in these two similar shots ... you must pay close attention. The on-trend...
TMZ.com
Ja Morant Takes Tequila Shots With Newlyweds At Jewelry Store
Ja Morant knows the perfect way to celebrate a marriage -- the NBA star congratulated a newlywed couple he met at a jewelry store this week with shots of Casamigos!!!. It all went down on Thursday at the famous Icebox store in Atlanta ... which happens to be Ja's go-to spot when it comes to coppin' new bling.
NBA・
TMZ.com
Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Files for Divorce After 25 Years
Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of more than two decades are no more, TMZ has learned. Sources close to the former couple tell us James filed divorce docs against Francesca Hetfield in Colorado earlier this year. Surprisingly, the filing was never reported, and the couple kept it out of the spotlight.
