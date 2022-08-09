Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
Harrison County man who was reported missing found in Longview
UPDATE: As of 5:02 p.m., Britton was found in Longview. MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 52-year-old man. Christopher Britton was last seen walking in the Marshall area from US 59 and SL 390. He is 5’11” and weighs 240 pounds. Britton has blonde hair and hazel […]
1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
1 Woman Dead 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Henderson County (Henderson County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety was rushed south of Chandler in Henderson County after a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Monday. According to Stg. Sara Warren, a 2003 Toyota Camry was [..]
1 dead, another woman injured in East Texas head-on collision
CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - A head-on collision on Aug. 8 left one woman dead and another injured 1.5 miles south of Chandler in Henderson County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found Tammy Hamilton, 56, of Chandler dead at the scene. Investigators said while traveling north on FM315, her Toyota Camry crossed over into the southbound lane. It struck Tausha Redic's Kia. The 53-year-old was injured and taken to UT Health East Texas.Police haven't said why Hamilton crossed into the other lane. The investigation is ongoing.
KLTV
Teen dies following Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a teenager died after a shooting Saturday night. Police report responding to a shooting Saturday at about 9:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Avalon Ave. Before officers arrived police said a teenage male victim was taken to...
Authorities responding to 5-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Henderson. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Police Department is responding to a five-vehicle crash in the area of N. Marshall St. and SH 64. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time,...
KLTV
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
Suspect in custody after 1 dead, 1 injured in Tyler ‘shoot out,’ police say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A suspect is in custody after a “shoot out” in the 900 block of West Morris Street in Tyler left one injured and another dead on Monday, according to Tyler Police. Police have identified the deceased as Horatio Williams, 57 of Tyler, and the second injured man as Laray High, 50 […]
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Chandler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a head-on crash roughly 1.5 miles south of Chandler on Monday around 6 p.m. The wreck happened on FM 315 in Henderson County. According to a DPS report, a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by 56-year-old Tammy Hamilton of Chandler, was travelling north on FM 315 […]
Official: 1 victim has died from the shootout in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh has confirmed one victim has died from their injures relating to the shootout earlier. Tyler police are investigating a shooting at the 900 block of West Morris after receiving a 911 call at 3:14 p.m. Erbaugh confirmed this was...
Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County deputy died after being struck by a drunk driver Thursday night while conducting a traffic stop, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith. Smith said the deputy, who was identified as 29-year-old Lorenzo Bustos, was with his training officer, 39-year-old Michael Skinner, when the back of the patrol […]
UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete. According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday. The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.
KLTV
Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw
Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
SSPD: 75-Year-Old Sulphur Springs Woman Injured During Altercation With Granddaughter
A 75-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was reportedly injured during an altercation with her granddaughter at a Glover Street residence Saturday afternoon. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Officer Derrick Williams responded at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, to the reported disturbance. Upon arriving the older woman was reported to have been pushed down by her granddaughter, Jessica Elizabeth Bender. The grandmother reportedly fell over a wooden glider and hit a glass end table, causing injury to her wrist. The grandmother claimed the wrist to be burning. A short time later, Mayes noted the woman’s wrist was red.
Officials identify man, 17 year-old killed in rollover wreck off Toll 49
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a rollover wreck off Toll 49. Officials were called to the scene of an accident Monday at 12:12 p.m. off Toll 49, approximately five miles south of Lindale. A 2009 Peterbilt 340 rolled over one and a half times coming to a rest on its top. […]
Harrison County officials have found missing 52-year-old man
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safely in Longview.
inforney.com
Tyler man arrested after shooting killed 1, injured another
Tyler police have arrested a murder suspect after one person was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting Monday. Frederick Leon Harvey, 59, of Tyler, was also shot and treated at the hospital. After he was released, he was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of murder with a $500,000 bond and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, both with a $25,000 bond.
