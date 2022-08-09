ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

County jails in need of corrections officers

In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama prison employee bonuses have not solved staffing problems

The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to struggle with understaffing, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm told state lawmakers today. Hamm, who began work as commissioner of the troubled Alabama prison system in January, said the ADOC has 1,879 officers and 541 vacancies out of 2,420 budgeted positions. Hamm gave those numbers...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Marshall County, AL
Marshall County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
WAAY-TV

‘We are at the inmate's mercy’: Limestone Correctional Facility employees detail security crises

Current Alabama Department of Corrections staff are detailing serious security lapses left unchecked and how 2,300 inmates are often guarded by fewer than 30 officers in exclusive interviews Thursday with WAAY 31's I-Team. WAAY 31 also obtained internal ADOC staffing requirement documents about Limestone Correctional Facility, something the department does...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey welcomes Gov. Noem to Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem to Alabama earlier today when her plane landed in Montgomery. “I was proud to personally welcome my friend South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to Alabama this afternoon,” said Ivey. “Both South Dakota and Alabama are two of the leading states and are showing the world what happens when you have strong, common sense leadership. I know Governor Noem will have a great visit.”
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Neal#Paroles#Murder#Parole Board#Violent Crime
alreporter.com

Governor’s office denies rumors of Kay Ivey’s ill health

The office of Gov. Kay Ivey sent out a statement to media Thursday addressing rumors that Ivey is in bad health. “When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said Gina Maiola, Ivey’s communications director. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight. Governor Ivey is doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free. We look forward to her leading the state of Alabama for years to come.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence

Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy