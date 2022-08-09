Read full article on original website
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
ABC 33/40 News
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Alabama officials call for more police presence amid violent crime spike and officer shortages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Violent crime in Alabama cities continues to rise in 2022, with Birmingham recently ranked third among large cities for its murder rate halfway through the year. Last night, Birmingham Police responded to calls of multiple shootings in the city. As of Friday, the department reported 84 murders to date compared to 64 […]
Alabama prison employee bonuses have not solved staffing problems
The Alabama Department of Corrections continues to struggle with understaffing, ADOC Commissioner John Hamm told state lawmakers today. Hamm, who began work as commissioner of the troubled Alabama prison system in January, said the ADOC has 1,879 officers and 541 vacancies out of 2,420 budgeted positions. Hamm gave those numbers...
WAAY-TV
‘We are at the inmate's mercy’: Limestone Correctional Facility employees detail security crises
Current Alabama Department of Corrections staff are detailing serious security lapses left unchecked and how 2,300 inmates are often guarded by fewer than 30 officers in exclusive interviews Thursday with WAAY 31's I-Team. WAAY 31 also obtained internal ADOC staffing requirement documents about Limestone Correctional Facility, something the department does...
Accused killer of Alabama grandmother, her 7-year-old grandson and neighbor denied parole
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole to an inmate accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, denied parole to Jimmy O’Neil Spencer whose previous release from prison drew outrage and a move to restrict paroles in the state.
wvtm13.com
Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey welcomes Gov. Noem to Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem to Alabama earlier today when her plane landed in Montgomery. “I was proud to personally welcome my friend South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to Alabama this afternoon,” said Ivey. “Both South Dakota and Alabama are two of the leading states and are showing the world what happens when you have strong, common sense leadership. I know Governor Noem will have a great visit.”
alreporter.com
Governor’s office denies rumors of Kay Ivey’s ill health
The office of Gov. Kay Ivey sent out a statement to media Thursday addressing rumors that Ivey is in bad health. “When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said Gina Maiola, Ivey’s communications director. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight. Governor Ivey is doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free. We look forward to her leading the state of Alabama for years to come.”
Where is Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? Her office refuses to say.
This column has been updated with a statement from the governor’s office, now appended at the bottom. Something is wrong with Kay Ivey, but the Alabama governor’s office won’t say what is going on. You deserve to know. Here’s what I can tell you. About three...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search
Authorities confirm they found a woman's body while searching for a missing person on a wooded area in Morgan County. Two people have been detained.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
With rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they've seen an uptick in those seeking help.
WOKV.com
Alabama Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder
Alabama Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder “(She) came at me and I was scared for my life. That’s why I stabbed her,” Takea Shackleford told a reporter. (NCD)
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
Huntsville woman agrees to plea deal in 2019 fatal shooting
A 26-year-old Huntsville woman who was about to go to trial for murder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, according to online court documents.
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
