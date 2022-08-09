The office of Gov. Kay Ivey sent out a statement to media Thursday addressing rumors that Ivey is in bad health. “When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said Gina Maiola, Ivey’s communications director. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight. Governor Ivey is doing great, and she continues to thank the Good Lord for keeping her healthy and cancer-free. We look forward to her leading the state of Alabama for years to come.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO