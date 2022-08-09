Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Montgomery Co. Commission Meeting Agenda For Monday
The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet on Monday, August 15th at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. The Board plans for a long meeting; with the last item on the agenda slated for 1 pm. Items on the agenda for Monday are as follows. Sheriff Ron Wade will discuss the network server and inmate housing. Canvas election workers who will certify votes will be there. Becky Lewis will speak about Human Resources issues. Jason Clubine will discuss the broadband for the county and Phil Jarred will be present for the 2023 budget. As per Kansas Law, the meeting is open to the public.
kggfradio.com
Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney
The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
City of Caney, Kan. under a water emergency due to issues at city’s water plant
CANEY, Kan. — The city of Caney, Kan. is now under a water emergency due to continued issues at the city’s water plant. A mandatory water conservation is in effect for residents. The city is asking residents to refrain from unnecessary water uses. The city of Caney told...
hometowngirard.com
Former Mini Stop property tank removal underway
The Mini Stop property was acquired by the Girard Land Bank in 2021. Due to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) grant, the fuel storage tanks are in the process of being removed. The tanks are being removed by Double Check Company Inc. and the project is expected to be complete in the next two weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kggfradio.com
Demo Derby Starts Tonight At The Coffeyville Inter-State Fair & Rodeo
Last night's PRCA Rodeo and the wonderful weather brought out the crowds at Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The always exciting Demolition Derby starts tonight at 7 in the grandstands. The Jr. Market livestock sale will be at 4:30 in the arena and the carnival begins at 6 and will run until midnight.
kggfradio.com
Sinkhole Reduces Traffic To 2 Lanes On U.S. 169 in Coffeyville
A storm sewer failure has created a sinkhole on the highway and traffic is restricted to two lanes on U.S. 169 between the Oklahoma state line and U.S. 166 at Coffeyville. You can check out the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website www.kandrive.org which shows all of the construction sites across the state and updates daily.
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
News to Know: Buzzard pleads guilty to 2019 murder, and the city of Miami explains rising utility bills
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma man pleads guilty to a second degree murder charge. Authorities say Cody Buzzard helped kill Jerry Tapp in August 2019. Buzzard’s father, James, and his brother, Dakota, are also charged in the case but are still awaiting court proceedings. You can read more about the case here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
The historic Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas is still standing strong
The back of the shop.Paul Borcherding, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2017, the Lander's Wagon and Carriage Shop in Humboldt, Kansas was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's a two-story building made of limestone blocks. In 1910, a one-story extension was added for a woodworking shop. This has also been referred to as Elliot Property.
Parsons High School Teacher allegedly has inappropriate relationship with student
PARSONS, Kans.- A high school biology teacher is accused of harassing a student at Parson’s high school. The student alleged the teacher teased her and encourages other students to take part, sending inappropriate text messages, and inappropriate touching. The harassment started in February and continued til the student transferred schools in May. The student’s parents found the inappropriate text messages...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kggfradio.com
Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute
The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
koamnewsnow.com
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
Miami’s new Utilities bill charge
MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
kggfradio.com
OSBI and Bartlesville PD Ask For Help Locating Teen from Delaware
The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation ask the Public’s help locating 18-year-old Bailey Whitney of Delaware, Ok. They would like to question her about the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Devin Viles,. Viles, who was last seen in Tulsa wearing a white Nike ball cap,...
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word
BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
kggfradio.com
Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrants By CPD Receives More Charges
A Coffeyville man was taken into custody by Coffeyville Police Department due to 4 outside warrants. 60-year-old Edward Adame was also charged with alleged aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, possession of opiate, possession of paraphernalia, and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility.
Unresponsive child inside a hot vehicle in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Lieut Jeff Pinnell tells us Carthage Police responded to a residence Friday about 1:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Maple in reference to a 3-year-old female unresponsive inside a hot vehicle. She was rushed to a Joplin Hospital and then flown to Springfield, Mo....
Comments / 0