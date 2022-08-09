ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

kggfradio.com

Montgomery Co. Commission Meeting Agenda For Monday

The Montgomery County Commissioners will meet on Monday, August 15th at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. The Board plans for a long meeting; with the last item on the agenda slated for 1 pm. Items on the agenda for Monday are as follows. Sheriff Ron Wade will discuss the network server and inmate housing. Canvas election workers who will certify votes will be there. Becky Lewis will speak about Human Resources issues. Jason Clubine will discuss the broadband for the county and Phil Jarred will be present for the 2023 budget. As per Kansas Law, the meeting is open to the public.
kggfradio.com

Mandatory Water Conservation Order Issued In Caney

The city of Caney is currently under a mandatory water conservation order. This is due to a problem at the water plant. This means no watering lawns, you should avoid showering and bathing, laundry, or anything that uses an excessive amount of water. The city will notify the public once...
CANEY, KS
hometowngirard.com

Former Mini Stop property tank removal underway

The Mini Stop property was acquired by the Girard Land Bank in 2021. Due to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) grant, the fuel storage tanks are in the process of being removed. The tanks are being removed by Double Check Company Inc. and the project is expected to be complete in the next two weeks.
GIRARD, KS
Oswego, KS
Labette County, KS
kggfradio.com

Demo Derby Starts Tonight At The Coffeyville Inter-State Fair & Rodeo

Last night's PRCA Rodeo and the wonderful weather brought out the crowds at Coffeyville's Inter-State Fair and Rodeo. The always exciting Demolition Derby starts tonight at 7 in the grandstands. The Jr. Market livestock sale will be at 4:30 in the arena and the carnival begins at 6 and will run until midnight.
kggfradio.com

Sinkhole Reduces Traffic To 2 Lanes On U.S. 169 in Coffeyville

A storm sewer failure has created a sinkhole on the highway and traffic is restricted to two lanes on U.S. 169 between the Oklahoma state line and U.S. 166 at Coffeyville. You can check out the Kansas Department of Transportation’s website www.kandrive.org which shows all of the construction sites across the state and updates daily.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff: Hoax post being shared in US “buy, sell or trade” groups

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – “If this was legitimate information, it would originate from an official source, such as our page,” states authorities about a Facebook hoax. A social media post with false information has been making its way across “buy, sell or trade” groups across the United States. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office today said the post was just brought to their attention. This particular post claims there’s a serial killer or abductor “hunting in Neosho..” The hoax continues by stating the man almost took a friend and goes into other details.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parsons High School Teacher allegedly has inappropriate relationship with student

PARSONS, Kans.- A high school biology teacher is accused of harassing a student at Parson’s high school. The student alleged the teacher teased her and encourages other students to take part, sending inappropriate text messages, and inappropriate touching. The harassment started in February and continued til the student transferred schools in May.  The student’s parents found the inappropriate text messages...
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

Warrant Results In Meth Bust In Chanute

The Chanute Police Department served a search warrant in the 1600 block of S. Highland Ave. After an investigation officers arrested 43-year-old Samuel Harley of Chanute for alleged possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reports were forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and charges to be...
CHANUTE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami’s new Utilities bill charge

MIAMI, Okla. – Residents of Miami, OK are noticing extra charges on their utility bills. The City of Miami/ MSUA ( Miami Special Utility Authority) imposed the charges to utility customers as a result of GRDA’s increased wholesale charges for Winter Storm Uri to the utility due to an increase in natural gas costs during the weather event. GRDA notified...
MIAMI, OK
kggfradio.com

OSBI and Bartlesville PD Ask For Help Locating Teen from Delaware

The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation ask the Public’s help locating 18-year-old Bailey Whitney of Delaware, Ok. They would like to question her about the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Devin Viles,. Viles, who was last seen in Tulsa wearing a white Nike ball cap,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: dump truck crash and burn, fatal crash in Jasper county, stranger with candy and “Grease” is the word

BIG STORY #3: About 11:15 a.m. on August 8th, a dump truck went through a guardrail on I-44 near mile marker 10 in Joplin. The driver was not able to get out of the doors, so he climbed through the windshield just a short distance to the west on Outer road where a crew from Liberty Electric was working. They ran to the crash and used all their extinguishers to help with the fire. We have more on this story if you like to click here.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Man Arrested For Outstanding Warrants By CPD Receives More Charges

A Coffeyville man was taken into custody by Coffeyville Police Department due to 4 outside warrants. 60-year-old Edward Adame was also charged with alleged aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony interference with a Law Enforcement Officer, possession of opiate, possession of paraphernalia, and traffic in contraband in a correctional facility.
COFFEYVILLE, KS

