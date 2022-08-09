Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Comedian, 'Stranger Things' actor participating in additional fundraiser to benefit South Aiken High School
The comedian who wore a South Aiken High School Thoroughbreds T-shirt in “Stranger Things” will be participating in another fundraiser. This event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20, the day after his comedy show, and will be held at South on Whiskey, said comedian Adam Murray. The event will be catered by JC's Seafood and will benefit the high school's booster club.
The Kitchen Palace in Aiken offers Caribbean, soul food
Robin Michelle Key is a woman who faces both trouble and prosperity with clear vision and a smile. She has to be. She opened a restaurant during the pandemic, after all. The former Philadelphia native has been running The Kitchen Palace at 1084 Reynolds Pond Road with her husband James Barnett since April 11, 2020.
Justice First tour makes stop in Aiken
A national justice tour made a stop in Aiken on Friday. The Imani Group and Sustainable CRSA hosted New Alpha Community Development Corporation's Justice First meets Justice40 tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture. New Alpha is the community...
WJBF promotes longtime anchor John Hart to News Director
WJBF NewsChannel 6 is proud to announce the promotion of John Hart from News Anchor to News Director.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The Family that Helped Bettis Academy Succeed
Alfred Nicholson family cemetery on Bettis Academy. This is the tenth article in the series on old Ninety-SixDistrict cemeteries and family genealogy. Researching the Nicholson family history led me to three different cemeteries in Edgefield County. According to familysearch.org, this line began with John Nicholson (1620-1691) and the parish records from Cumbria, England. His grandson William Nicholson (1669-1728) was the first to settle in the U.S., moving with his wife Alice and at least some of their 11 children to Virginia (his will was probated 17 May 1728 in Norfolk County, VA). William’s son George moved to North Carolina and passed away in 1780. George’s son Wright Nicholson (1739-1808) who moved to Edgefield, SC. According to South Carolina Department of Archives and History, Wright Nicholson was granted 190 acres on the South Side of the Saluda River, 16 September 1784, and another 830 acres on Penn Creek, 26January 1789.
Eighth Annual Augusta Beerfest making its return to the James Brown Arena
The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.
The Post and Courier
Hotel coming to historic Columbia building across from SC Statehouse
COLUMBIA — One of Columbia's top hoteliers has acquired the tower across from the Statehouse, reportedly with plans to turn it into a hotel. The 11-story building at 1200 Main was sold in July for $6.5 million to a company whose chief shareholder is Rick Patel, owner of the Sheraton on Main Street and numerous other local hotel properties, according to a sale agreement.
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Annual Back To School Giveaway in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – There will be a chance for students in North Augusta to get the supplies they need for the upcoming school year. The Annual Back To School Giveaway 2022 will take place on Saturday, August 13th from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. Organizers say it will take place at the […]
WRDW-TV
Rage room opens in North Augusta as form of therapy
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sign on the area’s newest rage room says choose your weapon, but before you ask, it’s not to hurt anyone. If anything, the rage room is there to help. Help get your frustration out, scream, and smash some old junk along the...
The Post and Courier
City of Aiken announces new tourism manager
The City of Aiken has added Eric Gordon to its staff as Tourism Manager. Gordon brings over 30 years of creative marketing experience to the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. Before coming to the City of Aiken, Gordon worked in New York City as a travel specialist...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Vietnamese cafe opens storefront in downtown Augusta
Inside a small cafe in downtown Augusta, Lily Coffee, Tea & Bread, the newly opened storefront for the Vietnamese food and spot brings authentic asian cuisine to the CSRA. Lily Nguyen, owner of the restaurant located at 1378 Laney Walker Boulevard Suite 101, started her business from a food truck and pop up shop at the Augusta market after she moved to the CSRA three years ago.
The Post and Courier
Taste of the Town: What's Cookin' Downtown is a local favorite
In 2018, Southern Living magazine named Aiken the South's best small town. Fighting Whiskey Road traffic or wading through Thursday-night throngs in The Alley, it can feel more like a teeming city. But for many who live here, it retains the personality of a small town. Lunching in some of...
Greenbriar, Dexter Arms apartment complexes in Aiken change hands
Two apartment complexes on Aiken’s Southside have been sold, according to Aiken County land records. SC Dexter Investors LLC purchased Dexter Arms Apartments for $6.618 million from Dexter Arms Apartments LLC. The deal closed July 18. SC Greenbriar Investors LLC bought Greenbriar Apartments for $5.25 million from an entity...
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith denies allegations made in Project Pascalis lawsuit
Aiken City Attorney Gary Smith has denied violating state ethics laws regarding Project Pascalis and asked for the court to dismiss him from a lawsuit challenging the actions of the city, its municipal development corporation and design review board on the project. Aiken attorney Clarke W. McCants III filed an...
WRDW-TV
Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
The Post and Courier
3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus
One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
Aiken County football jamboree canceled due to weather
Football Friday nights will have to wait another week. For the third consecutive year, Aiken County did not have a preseason high school football jamboree. This year's edition, scheduled for Friday night at Silver Bluff High School, was called off hours before kickoff due to unsafe field conditions after rain throughout the day.
4-year detours scheduled for parts of North Augusta’s Greeneway
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Savannah River bridge will soon be deconstructed and rebuilt. When finished, the Greeneway in North Augusta will be connected to the new bridge. There will be detours in place while the changes are being made. “We’ll come over here to the Greeneway from Aiken,” Steve Rich shared with NewsChannel […]
Comments / 0