Iberville Parish, LA

Livingston, LA
Louisiana State
Iberville Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
WAFB.com

Deputies search for suspect in alleged burglary at College Drive Walmart

Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been lower than surrounding agencies. Officials hope a newly-approved pay increase will help. Updated: 36 minutes ago. For years, we’ve heard the debates about social media and teens. Now,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man admits he left chess game and came back with shotgun, killing another

A Geismar man faces up to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to killing a man with a shotgun in 2018 during a chess game. Cedric Emerson's trial had been underway for a day and a half and his jury had been seated when he took a best interest plea — pleading guilty to manslaughter instead of second degree murder without technically admitting guilt.
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB.com

Indecent exposure investigation underway at LSU Lakes, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reports they are investigating at least two incidents of men behaving inappropriately near the LSU Lakes. On the Nextdoor app, a post was made referring to an incident that happened in the Stanford Avenue area, near South Lakeshore Drive and East Lakeshore Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Murder indictment handed down in killing streamed on Instagram

Donaldsonville community group holds town hall amid recent spike in murders, shootings. If there’s one thing long-time Donaldsonville resident Kurt Mitchell isn’t used to, it’s the sound of gunshots. EBR Metro Council approves new penalties for stunt drivers and spectators. Updated: 4 hours ago. New penalties are...
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

