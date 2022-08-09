ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Former first-round pick discusses role with Philadelphia Eagles

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, former TCU standout Jalen Reagor has certainly struggled to find a role with the Philadelphia Eagles, and now his spot on the Eagles roster certainly appears to be in jeopardy. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni previously discussed Reagor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy