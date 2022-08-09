Read full article on original website
California Dept of Ed endorses books for kindergarteners about questioning gender identity
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California Department of Education is getting slammed for promoting what critics call an inappropriate recommended reading list for kindergarteners, first graders and second graders. Critics are particularly concerned about books on the list supposedly intended for K-2 students that introduce the concept of questioning...
Gov. Reynolds files motion to challenge injunction on Fetal Heartbeat Bill
DES MOINES -- Governor Kim Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. “The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway...
Boil advisory issued for Whiting, Iowa
WHITING, Iowa — The Monona County Sheriff's Office has issued a boil advisory for the community of Whiting, Iowa. That boil advisory is in effect until at least 11 a.m. Thursday. The announcement did not say why the boil advisory has been issued. To safely use water for drinking...
