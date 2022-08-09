Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid
A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
MedicalXpress
Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants
As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
MedPage Today
A 'Shrewd' New Virus; 'The Family Will Kill You'; Hospitals Fear Staff Shortages
Note that some links may require registration or subscription. A newly identified virus -- Langya henipavirus (LayV) -- already has infected dozens of people in China and is believed to have been transferred to humans from shrews. (Washington Post, New England Journal of Medicine) TikTok owner ByteDance continued its foray...
New CDC guidance: No quarantines, less testing
Schools can end quarantines and regular screening tests for COVID, but students and staff should keep masks on in areas with high levels of COVID spread, according to guidelines released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new, more limited recommendations come as districts across the country are starting a new school year — and in many cases reflect decisions to ease up on COVID precautions that schools have...
MedicalXpress
How to tell if your COVID test is expired
Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
Omicron’s BA.2.75 ‘Centaurus’ subvariant is beating out BA.5 in India—and scientists say it ‘may prevail’ elsewhere
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test, at Civic Centre, on June 15, 2022 in New Delhi, India. The only Omicron sub-variant with its own name may become the next globally dominant strain of COVID-19. The so-called Centaurus strain, which is scientifically known as BA.2.75, has quickly...
ScienceBlog.com
New test may predict Covid-19 immunity
Most people in the United States have some degree of immune protection against Covid-19, either from vaccination, infection, or a combination of the two. But, just how much protection does any individual person have?. MIT researchers have now developed an easy-to-use test that may be able to answer that question....
pharmacytimes.com
CDC Study Finds Second COVID-19 Booster Defends Against Omicron Variants
The CDC published a new study, which found that a second mRNA booster shot would be effective against the Omicron variants of COVID-19. A second mRNA booster shot is significantly effective against the COVID-19 Omicron BA.1, BA.2, and BA.2.12.1 variants, according to a study by the CDC.1. In the study,...
MedicalXpress
Most older adults ready to roll up sleeves this fall for updated COVID-19 boosters
Within weeks, updated COVID-19 vaccines could become available across the United States, offering protection against new variants of coronavirus that are making hundreds of thousands of Americans sick, and killing nearly 400 of them, every day. A new University of Michigan poll shows that 61% of people over 50 who...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover antibodies that induce broad immunity against SARS viruses, including emerging variants
As the world has witnessed firsthand, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, is difficult to control because of its ability to rapidly mutate and produce many different variants. Scientists at Scripps Research have now identified antibodies that are effective against many different SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as other SARS viruses like SARS-CoV-1, the highly lethal virus that caused an outbreak in 2003. The results showed that certain animals are surprisingly more able to make these types of "pan-SARS virus" antibodies than humans, giving scientists clues as to how to make better vaccines.
moneytalksnews.com
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
ConsumerAffairs
Coronavirus update: COVID-19 may be at a crossroads
COVID-19 tally as compiled by Johns Hopkins University. (Previous numbers in parentheses.). Total U.S. confirmed cases: 92,562,436 (91,993,384) Total U.S....
The Weather Channel
New, More Transmissible Omicron Sub-variant BA 2.75 Detected in Delhi; Masks Made Mandatory Again in National Capital
Thursday, August 11: The COVID-19 cases are back on the rise across India, with Delhi being no exception. The national capital recorded more than 2,400 new infections on Wednesday, August 10 — the highest since February 6 — while the COVID-19 positivity rate has continually spiked over the past fortnight and currently stands at 15.41%.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Brazil: Minas Gerais reports nearly 60,000 confirmed dengue cases
Through August 2, health officials in Minas Gerais state, Brazil recorded 86,442 probable cases of dengue. Of this total, 58,386 cases were confirmed for the disease. 40 deaths were confirmed by the disease in Minas Gerais and 49 deaths are investigated so far. Regarding chikungunya fever, 7,213 probable cases of...
The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%
It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
YOGA・
labroots.com
Alzheimer's disease gets new drug without side effects
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) have developed a new fusion protein drug known as αAβ-Gas6 designed to minimize neurotoxic inflammatory side effects related to traditional antibody treatments for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) patients, such as the recently approved FDA drug, Aduhelm.
labroots.com
A Pathway That Links a Gut Microbe & Alzheimer's Disease
The gut microbiome is closely connected to human health and well-being in many ways. While many microbes in the gut perform beneficial and essential tasks, others can pose a threat, like bacteria that secrete toxic molecules, for example. Scientists have begun to decipher some of those complex links, and we may one day be able to prevent or treat disease by modifying the microbiome.
MedicalXpress
Unhealthy cholesterol linked to long COVID and other prolonged illnesses
Scientists from King's working on the ZOE Health Study analyzed blood markers from 4,787 people and found that participants who had higher levels of harmful fats commonly linked to heart disease, were more likely to experience ongoing symptoms from both COVID-19 and non-COVID disease. Unlike a lot of research into...
thecheyennepost.com
Three At-Home COVID Tests Needed to Confirm Negative Result, FDA Says
FRIDAY, Aug. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they’re not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said the...
