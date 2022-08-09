ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Atlanta Braves (64-46) head to Beantown Tuesday to start an interleague back-to-back with the Boston Red Sox (54-56). First pitch at Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Braves vs. Red Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 1-1

Atlanta is 5-5 straight up (SU) in the last 10 games, but has lost 5 of the last 6, which includes dropping 4 of 5 games at the New York Mets Thursday-Sunday.

Boston has lost 4 of the last 5 to the Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros and is 4-6 SU in the last 10.

Braves at Red Sox projected starters

RHP Charlie Morton vs. LHP Rich Hill

Morton is 5-5 with a 4.09 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 10.3 K/9 in 116 2/3 IP over 21 starts.

  • Last start: No-decision in 3-1 loss at home Wednesday to the Philadelphia Phillies in 6 2/3 scoreless IP, 3 H, 1 BB and 8 K
  • 2021 vs. the Red Sox: 1 start, a 3-1 win May 25 in Boston with 7 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB and 9 K

Hill is 4-5 with a 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 2.8 BB/9 and 7.2 K/9 in 73 2/3 IP across 16 starts.

  • Last start: Lost 6-1 Wednesday at the Astros with 3 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 1 HR, 0 BB and 1 K
  • 2021 vs. Braves: No-decision in a 7-5 win in Tampa July 18 while pitching for the Rays with 4 IP, 3 ER, 6 H, 2 BB and 4 K

Braves at Red Sox odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:43 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Braves -160 (bet $160 to win $100) | Red Sox +130 (bet $100 to win $130)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Braves -1.5 (+102) | Red Sox +1.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Braves at Red Sox picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 7, Red Sox 4

LEAN BRAVES (-160) only because I’d prefer to lay it with Atlanta’s RL for a plus-money payout.

But, the Braves smash lefties and are profitable as road favorites (20-10 SU) while the Red Sox (+130) are just 6-11 SU as home underdogs.

BET BRAVES -1.5 (+102) since they are 7-3 RL as road favorites vs. left-handed starters and 17-13 RL as road favorites whereas the Red Sox +1.5 (-125) are just 8-9 RL as home underdogs.

Furthermore, Atlanta’s lineup is scoring 5.08 runs per 9 vs. lefties with 5th-ranked wRC+, 2nd-best wOBA and highest hard-hit rate in MLB, according to FanGraphs.

The BRAVES -1.5 (+102) is my favorite look in this game.

LEAN OVER 9.5 (-108) because lefties struggle in Boston, Atlanta’s lineup rakes left-handed pitching and Fenway Park is 6th in park factor, aka a hitter-friendly venue. Also, these teams are a combined 11-7-2 O/U when playing after a rest day.

That said, the Over will probably be a popular pick here and I hate following the herd in sports betting.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

