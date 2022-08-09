Read full article on original website
Related
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
notebookcheck.net
F15S low-cost smartwatch arrives with temperature and blood pressure sensors
The F15S is a new cheaper smartwatch from China. The gadget, available via TOMTOP, has many popular features, such as Bluetooth calling and music playback. The wearable is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, with the ability to receive notifications. You can control the device via voice commands, touchscreen, and rotary crown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
knowtechie.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 improves the hinge, screen, and cameras
Samsung recently held its Unpacked event to show off its latest foldable smartphones. One of those was the company’s long-awaited foldable. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be up for preorder today, with availability starting August 26. So, how does the Galaxy Z Fold 4 match up with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Dell Latitude 9430 2-in-1 vs. 9420 2-in-1: What's the difference?
Dell launched its 2022 Latitude 9430 2-in-1 early last month to replace the 2021 Latitude 9420 2-in-1. The newer model is expectedly a smaller year-over-year update for the series given that the 9420 2-in-1 was already a full-fledged redesign of the even older 2020 Latitude 9410 2-in-1. Since the Latitude 9430 2-in-1 shares the same physical features as the 9420 2-in-1, users will have to dig a little deeper to notice any differences between them. Let's go over the three major upgrades that the 2022 model offers over the 2021 version.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Band 2 presented with a large AMOLED display and NFC capabilities at a budget price
Oppo has unveiled the Band 2, a much cheaper alternative to the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro that the company also presented today. Succeeding the original Oppo Band, the Oppo Band 2 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display that resolves at 256 x 402 pixels. For context, the Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch display and looks more like the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. By contrast, the Oppo Band 2 resembles the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi released last month.
Samsung launches its most expensive smartphone yet: Galaxy Z Fold 4 is unveiled at Unpacked event with an eye-watering £2,019 price tag
Samsung has launched two new foldable smartphones with flexible glass that folds down the middle of the screen, including its most expensive device yet. The Korean tech giant lifted the lid on several new products at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Galaxy Z Fold...
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
notebookcheck.net
HiBy launches the RS2 digital audio player
The new RS2 is HiBy's second digital audio player that uses the Darwin audio architecture and can be pre-ordered for US$479. It supports up to 4 TB of storage via two card slots, 3.5 / 4.4 mm dual headphone output, PCM 384 kHz/DSD 256 audio, as well as up to 10 hours of play time and 40 days standby.
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra Tab introduced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2K display
LG has presented the Ultra Tab in South Korea, just over a year after the company pulled out of the smartphone business. Only available in the company's home market for the time being, the LG Ultra Tab measures 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.1 mm and weighs approximately 458 g without its case attached. Additionally, the tablet launches with Android 12, an OS to which LG has been upgrading many of its recent flagship smartphones of late. Software support for the LG Ultra Tab remains unknown at this stage, although we would expect the company to at least offer Android 13.
Oppo’s ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will launch on August 18th
Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.
Best Android gaming tablets 2022
Gaming on a tablet can provide you with a better experience for some of the best mobile games out there, but finding the right tablet can be tough. Here are some of the best Android gaming tablets we've found.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: Premium smartwatch previewed with new features
Xiaomi has begun teasing the Watch S1 Pro, another device that it will unveil on August 11 during CEO Lei Jun's annual speech. As we have reported separately, another device will be the MIX Fold 2, Xiaomi's first foldable since last year's Mi MIX Fold. As the smartwatch's name implies, it will be a more advanced version of the Watch S1 that debuted in December 2021. Incidentally, Xiaomi also sells the Watch S1 Active, with which the Watch S1 Pro shares hardly any design features.
OPPO Watch 3 is the first smartwatch with Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon Wear platform
OPPO has introduced the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro, with both smartwatches featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon Wear 5100 platform.
OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official
The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
Comments / 0