Whitehall, OH

Jopin Scott
4d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Fred Tommy Moss
4d ago

He admitted kicking in window ?This is not what many Trump supporters say. They say the police were just greeting and letting them in freely.

sportsfan555
4d ago

Another proof that nobody "let then in" or greeted them and opened the door fir them.

WRIC - ABC 8News

Former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced to 7 years on Capitol breach charges

According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson's car while off-duty on the morning of January 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.
Ironton Tribune

LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law

COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
Slipped Disc

Washington harpist is shot dead at work

A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
myfox28columbus.com

Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
NBC12

Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to seven years, three months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for 13 months already served in jail.
CBS Baltimore

U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam

BALTIMORE -- A special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor from Maryland faces a federal charge over his alleged role in a romance scam targeting more than 20 victims, authorities said.Isodore Iwuagwu, 35, of Upper Marlboro, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to face a federal charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.Iwuagwu, identified by authorities as a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor who does security work for the agency's facilities, is accused of playing a role in a romance...
WTRF- 7News

“Environmental terrorist” sentenced to 2 years in prison in Ohio

A Clinton County “environmental terrorist” who created significant public hazards by illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processing wood, plastic, and other solid wastes has been sentenced to two years in prison on his second conviction for open burning. Jason Wallace, 46, of the unincorporated community of Cuba, was sentenced on August 9 in Clinton County […]
Wbaltv.com

Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC

Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
WLWT 5

Middletown Police changes policy, now allows officers to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police Department announced it is now allowing employees to show off their tattoos. The department previously said employees had to keep them covered, but now they can show off their ink. "We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

