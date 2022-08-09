Read full article on original website
Jopin Scott
4d ago
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
Reply(1)
9
Fred Tommy Moss
4d ago
He admitted kicking in window ?This is not what many Trump supporters say. They say the police were just greeting and letting them in freely.
Reply
6
sportsfan555
4d ago
Another proof that nobody "let then in" or greeted them and opened the door fir them.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Man who tried and failed to breach Cincinnati's FBI office had volatile, combative online presence
CINCINNATI — Calling it a "call to arms," a post on Truth Social is believed to have been written by Ricky Shiffer, who died Thursday after trying to force his way insidethe FBI's Cincinnati field office. The post appeared shortly after agents executed a search warrant at the Florida...
Former Rocky Mount Police officer sentenced to 7 years on Capitol breach charges
According to court documents, Robertson and Fracker, both of whom were Rocky Mount Police officers at the time, went to Washington, D.C. in Robertson's car while off-duty on the morning of January 6, 2021. Both brought their police identification badges to D.C. but left them in the car while they attended a rally at the Washington Monument and made their way to the U.S. Capitol, where a mob was forming.
Ex-police officer gets 7-plus years in prison in Jan. 6 case
WASHINGTON (AP) — An off-duty Virginia police officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan, 6, 2021, with a fellow officer was sentenced Thursday to more than seven years in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Former Rocky Mount Police Sgt....
Ironton Tribune
LaRose: Eleven under investigation for violating Ohio voting law
COLUMBUS — Eleven people may be facing legal cases for violating Ohio’s voting laws. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred 11 individuals to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation of potential election law violations. The referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have voted illegally.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Attempted FBI breach leads to standoff: What we know about the suspect
An armed suspect is dead after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building led to an hourslong standoff in rural Clinton County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer. The tense seven-hour situation started at the Cincinnati FBI field office in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation. Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with...
WTOL-TV
Armed man tries to breach FBI office in Cincinnati, killed after standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities say the armed man wearing body armor who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati Thursday has died after being shot by law enforcement following an hourslong standoff. The man is believed to have been in Washington in the days leading up to...
Slipped Disc
Washington harpist is shot dead at work
A man was shot dead on Wednesday afteroon while installing solar panels at homes in Southeast Washington, DC. He has been named as Aryeh Wolf, 25, from Baltimore, a married man with a baby daughter. Aryeh was an enthusiastic amateur musician. Police said a man in a baseball cap ‘walked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Hamilton County inmate allegedly makes threats to shoot courthouse with AK-47, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An inmate will appear in court Saturday morning after allegedly stating that he wanted to shoot up the Hamilton County Courthouse with an AK-47, according to an affidavit. The affidavit states that prosecutors heard 36-year-old Lloyd Alexander make the statement through a recorded phone call while Alexander was...
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said an officer shot a man in Southeast after the man refused to put down a gun. Police said officers received a call about a man with a gun assaulting a woman in the 1900 block of Savannah St. SE around 7 p.m. on Friday. […]
WLWT 5
Armed suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI building dead after standoff, police say
An armed suspect is dead after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building led to an hourslong standoff in rural Clinton County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSP, it started around 9 a.m. when an armed man attempted to breach FBI Cincinnati's visitor screening facility in Kenwood.
myfox28columbus.com
Some believe harsh political rhetoric leading to higher gun sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 is taking a deeper look into the role politics and social media can play in incidents like Thursday's incident at an FBI office in Cincinnati. Investigators are poring over the suspect's accounts. According to CNN, in one post the suspect even called on people to visit gun shops and be ready for armed combat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to seven years, three months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for 13 months already served in jail.
Armed man approaches FBI office, exchanges gunfire with cops
CINCINNATI — (AP) — An armed man decked out in body armor tried to breach a security screening area at an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday, then fled and exchanged gunfire in a standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The confrontation at the FBI's Cincinnati field...
U.S. marshal from Maryland accused in multi-million dollar romance scam
BALTIMORE -- A special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor from Maryland faces a federal charge over his alleged role in a romance scam targeting more than 20 victims, authorities said.Isodore Iwuagwu, 35, of Upper Marlboro, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to face a federal charge of conspiring to commit money laundering related to numerous online romance scams, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.Iwuagwu, identified by authorities as a special deputy U.S. marshal and Justice Department contractor who does security work for the agency's facilities, is accused of playing a role in a romance...
16 Year-Old Arrested In D.C. For Violent Brick Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that left...
“Environmental terrorist” sentenced to 2 years in prison in Ohio
A Clinton County “environmental terrorist” who created significant public hazards by illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processing wood, plastic, and other solid wastes has been sentenced to two years in prison on his second conviction for open burning. Jason Wallace, 46, of the unincorporated community of Cuba, was sentenced on August 9 in Clinton County […]
Jewish Father Killed While Working In DC Amid String of Antisemitic Hate Crimes
A young Jewish father has reportedly been killed while working in Washington DC shortly after a string of antisemitic hate crimes swept through the Maryland and DC area, confirms The Yeshiva World. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot around 3:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Call Place, according...
Wbaltv.com
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
WLWT 5
Middletown Police changes policy, now allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police Department announced it is now allowing employees to show off their tattoos. The department previously said employees had to keep them covered, but now they can show off their ink. "We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the...
Comments / 6