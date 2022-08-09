Read full article on original website
The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality
Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
TechRadar
Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India
Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
notebookcheck.net
F15S low-cost smartwatch arrives with temperature and blood pressure sensors
The F15S is a new cheaper smartwatch from China. The gadget, available via TOMTOP, has many popular features, such as Bluetooth calling and music playback. The wearable is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones, with the ability to receive notifications. You can control the device via voice commands, touchscreen, and rotary crown.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend
There’s no such thing as bad 4K TV deals to build your home theater around, but if you want one of the best images modern consumer technology is able to produce, OLED TV deals are where you should turn your attention. The 55-inch model of the LG G1 Series OLED Evo TV is seeing a huge discount at Best Buy right now. Currently, you can grab it for just $1,000, which is a massive $400 savings from its regular price of $1,400. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are 30 free days of FuboTV Pro and three free months of Apple TV+.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
Oppo’s ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will launch on August 18th
Oppo’s next big operating system update will be based on Android 13, and the company has confirmed we’ll be learning about how it differs from Google’s base software on August 18th. A new teaser from the company confirms it is hosting a global launch event for the new version of its software that will begin at 7 am ET.
Your Smartphone Can Actually Improve Your Memory
A recent study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology suggests that our ever-embattled smartphones might have a healthy use-case after all: they’re capable of improving our memory. That likely registers as a minor shock, considering we’re reminded constantly that A) screentime is a natural enemy of creativity, and...
notebookcheck.net
HiBy launches the RS2 digital audio player
The new RS2 is HiBy's second digital audio player that uses the Darwin audio architecture and can be pre-ordered for US$479. It supports up to 4 TB of storage via two card slots, 3.5 / 4.4 mm dual headphone output, PCM 384 kHz/DSD 256 audio, as well as up to 10 hours of play time and 40 days standby.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Band 2 presented with a large AMOLED display and NFC capabilities at a budget price
Oppo has unveiled the Band 2, a much cheaper alternative to the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro that the company also presented today. Succeeding the original Oppo Band, the Oppo Band 2 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display that resolves at 256 x 402 pixels. For context, the Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch display and looks more like the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. By contrast, the Oppo Band 2 resembles the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi released last month.
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold folding touchscreen hybrid laptop tablet
Asus has introduced a new Windows 11 laptop this week with a folding touchscreen design and powered by an Intel Core i7-1250U processor supported by 16GB of RAM and equipped with 1TB of internal storage. Unveiled earlier this year at CES 2022 the Zenbook 17 is still not yet available to purchase but Asus has confirmed a press event will take place later this month on August 31, 2022. During this event Asus will hopefully announce more details together with pricing and availability.
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Partition smart washing and drying machine can wash two loads at once
The Xiaomi Mijia Partition Washing and Drying machine 15 kg (~33 lbs) will shortly launch in China. The device has two drums stacked one on top of the other, allowing you to wash two loads of clothes simultaneously. The machine has a total capacity of 15 kg (33~lbs), with the lower drum capable of a 10 kg (~22 lbs) washing load, and the top drum can handle 5 kg (~11 lbs). The machine at the base of the device can also dry up to 10 kg (~22 lbs) of clothing, bedding or towels.
notebookcheck.net
LG Ultra Tab introduced with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2K display
LG has presented the Ultra Tab in South Korea, just over a year after the company pulled out of the smartphone business. Only available in the company's home market for the time being, the LG Ultra Tab measures 247.6 x 157.3 x 7.1 mm and weighs approximately 458 g without its case attached. Additionally, the tablet launches with Android 12, an OS to which LG has been upgrading many of its recent flagship smartphones of late. Software support for the LG Ultra Tab remains unknown at this stage, although we would expect the company to at least offer Android 13.
Samsung launches its most expensive smartphone yet: Galaxy Z Fold 4 is unveiled at Unpacked event with an eye-watering £2,019 price tag
Samsung has launched two new foldable smartphones with flexible glass that folds down the middle of the screen, including its most expensive device yet. The Korean tech giant lifted the lid on several new products at its Unpacked event on Wednesday, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Galaxy Z Fold...
16 pieces of jewelry with thousands of reviews on Amazon
Amazon sells highly rated jewelry brands like Pandora, Swarovski and Pavoi. Here’s the best Amazon jewelry you can snag right now.
ZDNet
Improved Flex Mode, Taskbar turns Samsung's new foldables into mini laptops
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold phones are most notable for their ability to fold down the middle like a notebook. The phone's folding ability gives consumers a larger screen while still being the size of a normal handset when folded. To spice things up, Samsung's newest release of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with two usability upgrades: an improved Flex Mode and a new taskbar, both of which turn the portable 2-in-1 device into a miniature laptop.
