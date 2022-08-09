Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
The Motorola X30 Pro is the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor
Motorola X30 Pro gets announced with a 200MP primary camera made by Samsung.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
Best keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes 2022
Whether you need it for a Chromebook tablet, or just want a full-size keyboard at your desk, you can get an excellent keyboard for Chrome OS devices of every style and connection type.
Micron now producing 24 Gbps GDDR6X, possibly heading for Nvidia RTX 4000 flagship
In brief: Micron has just updated its website with new information on the GDDR6X modules it's producing, which are expected to appear in the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 series. In addition to 16Gb (2GB) modules featuring 21 Gbps speeds, there's also a listing for 24 Gbps GDDR6X that could be used in the recently rumored flagship, possibly a new Titan, that's said to pack 48GB of VRAM, 18,176 CUDA cores, and an 800 TDP.
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is discounted to its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Start your week off right with these handpicked deals, all part of this balanced breakfast. Our inaugural discount this week sees the M1-equipped MacBook Air discounted to $849.99 at Best Buy from its usual $999.99 price. This is the best discount we’ve seen yet on the 256GB model of the M1-equipped MacBook Air, making this an excellent chance to snag this lightweight Apple laptop. If you need a model with a little more storage space, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,049.99, a discount of $200 off the regular price.
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Miniforum TH60 and TH80 mini PCs
Miniforum has introduced two new additions to its range of mini PC systems this week in the form of the TH60 and TH80 both of which are powered by Intel Tiger Lake H45 generation chips. Providing multipurpose minicomputers designed for a variety of solutions from home office desktop, media centre, digital signage and even gaming. Ports on the mini PCs include RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A Port ×1, USB3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port ×4,USB Type-C ×1, HDMI ×1, DisplayPort ×1, Clear CMOS ×1, MIC IN Jack ×1, Headphone Jack ×1 and 3.5 mm combo Jack ×1.
CNET
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Gets Redesign, 4,000Hz Polling Option
Razer's other esports gaming mouse, the DeathAdder line, follows in the footsteps of the company's Viper V2 Pro for many of its updates to the wireless DeathAdder V3 Pro. The V3 Pro's price even rises from $130 for the V2 Pro to match the Viper's at $150. It's available today. Its launch partner, the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, potentially breaks new ground in speed for the professionals who need it.
Best laptops for students 2022: Go back to school in style with these sleek student laptops
Go back to school in style with our guide to the best laptops for students.
Micron's investing $40B so your next SSD, RAM, or GPU memory chips might be made in the USA
Micron, manufacturer of memory chips for SSDs, RAM, and GPUs, is throwing $40B at manufacturing more chips on US soil. The investment will total $40B over the next eight years (opens in new tab), with first production being expected in the second half of the decade. The exact details of the plan haven't been announced yet, but the company has said it intends to build up leading-edge memory manufacturing in the states.
TechRadar
Dell XPS 15 (2022) review
One of the best laptops ever made just got even better, with new Intel Alder Lake processors and RTX GPUs packed into the classic XPS laptop design. It is a productivity powerhouse that is even capable of some moderate gaming. All in all, it's arguably the perfect computer for most Windows users; but if you want the very best, expect to pay a premium for the privilege.
notebookcheck.net
Dell Inspiron 14 5425: Stylish, fast, enduring office laptop
AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. With the Inspiron 14 5425, Dell adds a stylish 14-inch office all-rounder to its lineup. The most affordable models in the range are available for about 600 Euros (~$618). At the time of conducting our review, our test model would cost between 730 and 850 Euros (~$753 to ~$876).
PC Magazine
Lenovo ThinkStation P620 (2022, Threadripper Pro 5995WX) Review
Lenovo’s ThinkStation P620 (starts at $2,667) is a full-size desktop workstation. It impressed us when we initially reviewed it with a first-generation 16-core AMD Threadripper Pro 3000 series processor back in late 2020. This time around, we have it with AMD’s new flagship workstation chip, the 64-core Threadripper Pro 5995WX, and it’s (pun fully intended) epic: Our first tests reveal it can easily outpace dual-CPU workstations. This machine, with a chip boasting AMD EPYC server-CPU DNA, also provides room for two professional graphics cards, five 3.5-inch storage drives, and up to an amazing 1TB of RAM. (No, "1TB" is not a typo.) It’s far from cheap—our unit is a mind-boggling $16,905, and that’s on sale—but if highly scalable performance is your aim, the ThinkStation P620 is the solution. It’s our Editors’ Choice pick among high-end desktop workstations.
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
Apple Insider
This M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $100 off, plus $40 off AppleCare
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's2022 MacBook Air with a 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD is heavily discounted, with bonus savings on AppleCare. The...
The Motorola Razr 2022 comes for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a 144Hz display, 50MP camera
Motorola has officially introduced the new Motorola Razr 2022 in China, powered by Qualcomm's most powerful chipset to date.
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV
If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
