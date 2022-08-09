Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Hurry — this HP laptop with Windows 11 is a bargain at $200
Laptop deals don’t get much better than being able to buy a Windows-based system for just $200. Normally that’s the price range for Chromebooks, but right now you can get an HP Stream 11.6-inch laptop for just $200 at Best Buy, saving you $40 off the usual price. While it might not be exactly speedy, it’s well suited if you need to occasionally work on the move or you’re looking to provide your child with a laptop when they head back to school.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Arc A750 beats Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 by up to 5% on average in first-party gaming benchmarks
Following the five-game first-party benchmark of the Arc A750 released in July, Intel has now unveiled benchmark results for nearly 50 games where the company compared the Arc A750 with the Nvidia RTX 3060. Intel tested most games on DirectX 12 and six games on Vulkan at 1080p Ultra and 1440p High settings.
Micron's investing $40B so your next SSD, RAM, or GPU memory chips might be made in the USA
Micron says thank you very much to the CHIPS and Science Act.
Digital Trends
Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599
You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Band 2 presented with a large AMOLED display and NFC capabilities at a budget price
Oppo has unveiled the Band 2, a much cheaper alternative to the Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro that the company also presented today. Succeeding the original Oppo Band, the Oppo Band 2 has a 1.57-inch AMOLED display that resolves at 256 x 402 pixels. For context, the Oppo Band has a 1.1-inch display and looks more like the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. By contrast, the Oppo Band 2 resembles the Band 7 Pro that Xiaomi released last month.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro launched with improved fitness and health tracking, sapphire crystal glass, and vastly improved battery life
The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic offered a plethora of fitness and health tracking features including blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG), and a mostly accurate heart rate sensor. However, battery life was one of the sore points of the Watch4 generation. This year's Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro build...
PC Magazine
Lenovo ThinkStation P620 (2022, Threadripper Pro 5995WX) Review
Lenovo’s ThinkStation P620 (starts at $2,667) is a full-size desktop workstation. It impressed us when we initially reviewed it with a first-generation 16-core AMD Threadripper Pro 3000 series processor back in late 2020. This time around, we have it with AMD’s new flagship workstation chip, the 64-core Threadripper Pro 5995WX, and it’s (pun fully intended) epic: Our first tests reveal it can easily outpace dual-CPU workstations. This machine, with a chip boasting AMD EPYC server-CPU DNA, also provides room for two professional graphics cards, five 3.5-inch storage drives, and up to an amazing 1TB of RAM. (No, "1TB" is not a typo.) It’s far from cheap—our unit is a mind-boggling $16,905, and that’s on sale—but if highly scalable performance is your aim, the ThinkStation P620 is the solution. It’s our Editors’ Choice pick among high-end desktop workstations.
Faster GDDR6X memory likely headed to Nvidia RTX 40-series is now in production
With Lovelace on the horizon, Micron is bringing us "GDDR6X Memory Reimagined" and the potential for a Titan in the lineup.
Digital Trends
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
Save big on one of the best 240Hz gaming monitors out there
This high-refresh-rate Alienware display is a nice pickup for less than $300. Amazon's got a deal on a wicked fast 240Hz Alienware display for just $234 (opens in new tab). That's more than $140 off its usual price of $375. The last time this thing was even remotely this cheap was at the end of last year when it was $200 during the holiday season.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 to launch on August 18 as company confirms more specifications
Lenovo has finally announced a firm release date for the Legion Y70, its next gaming smartphone. While the smartphone was rumoured to arrive on August 13, Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Y70 will debut on August 18. Specifically, Lenovo will commence its launch event at 19:00 China Standard Time (CST), or 11:00 UTC. Unfortunately, Lenovo has not commented on whether the Legion Y70 will be available outside China.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo presents Xiaoxin Pro 24 with a 2.5K and 100 Hz display powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H and DDR5 RAM
Lenovo has introduced the Xiaoxin Pro 24, a smaller sibling to the Xiaoxin Pro 27. As far as we can tell, the Xiaoxin Pro 24 lacks the discrete GPU option of the Xiaoxin Pro 27, which relies on the Intel Arc A370M. Instead, the Xiaoxin Pro 24 utilises the Iris Xe Graphics G7 within the Core i5-12500H, an integrated GPU with 80 Execution Units (EUs). Additionally, the Core i5-12500H itself has 12 cores, 16 threads, a 4.5 GHz peak clock speed on its P-cores and a 45 W TDP.
Best laptop 2022: Top-rated brands for every budget
The best laptop is the one that does everything you need it to and nothing more. Luckily, in 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from, including MacBooks, Chromebooks, and laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and HP.Maybe you’re working from home and you’ve decided you need a fast, reliable and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails, working remotely, and hosting virtual meetings without outdated hardware slowing you down.Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on to something new....
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Watch 3 reservations are now open in China ahead of its launch
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. OPPO has reiterated that it has something to add to the slew of launches for potentially cutting-edge devices set to start from about 24 hours from now (August 9, 2022), via its new Watch 3 reservations page. The new post confirms a design change compared to its high-end predecessor.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia allegedly directly helping AIBs get rid of Ampere stock in exchange for "big pre-purchases" of RTX 40 series boards
We reported last week that, according to Tom of Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel, Nvidia did some “BIG things” to resolve the RTX 30 oversupply issues. The leaker now sheds some more light on the steps Nvidia is taking to help its AIB partners out. Per...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Neo lands on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8 GB of RAM and Android 12
It seems that Motorola has yet another Edge 30 series-branded smartphone up its sleeve. Currently, Motorola sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro in multiple markets, although it is expected to eventually offer the Moto X30 Pro globally as the Edge 30 Ultra. Additionally, a recently Geekbench listing suggests that Motorola is preparing to release the Edge 30 Neo, a device that Nils Ahrensmeier has mentioned previously.
