Blind WoodWorker Can Identify Wood By Smell
A skilled craftsman is wowing customers by carving intricate items and works of art out of lumps of wood despite being blind – using his senses of touch and smell. Chris Fisher, 52, is the United Kingdom’s only completely blind professional woodturner after taking up the hobby when he lost his sight 14 years ago.
ARTS・
BBC
Balloon artwork to take to the skies above London's Thamesmead
A "floating gallery" is to take to the sky over south-east London this month. A hot air balloon with embroidered panels was created by students of the Royal School of Needlework, in collaboration with international artists Neil Musson and Jono Retallick. People who live in the Thamesmead area provided personal...
A Small London Flat Has the Cutest Little Backyard Garden Shed Escape
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Harringay Ladder, Haringay, North London — London, United Kingdom. Type of home: Flat (Victorian conversion) Size: 686 square feet. Years lived...
Couple brings Monty Python-inspired props to recreate movie scenes on their honeymoon
A couple who had a Monty Python-themed wedding brought props including a bloodied ‘killer rabbit’ so they could recreate scenes from the Holy Grail on location in Scotland, in the U.K., for their honeymoon. John Wood, 62, and his wife Gemma, 38, fell in love after her uncle...
Behind the Meaning of the Joyous Nursery Rhyme, “Pop! Goes the Weasel”
Throughout the course of history, human beings have penned any number of popular nursery rhymes, from “Jack and Jill” to “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”. But perhaps none are as fun as “Pop! Goes the Weasel.”. Let’s dive in to discover the meaning. Origins. “Pop!...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
Mystery humming noise that's plagued UK village for almost 3 years may never be discovered, officials fear
The cause behind a mystery humming noise that’s been plaguing a village for almost three years may never be discovered, it is feared. You can hear the hum for yourself below:. Locals in Holmfield, West Yorkshire, have long been baffled by a strange, low-level noise – which has even...
Angler reels in massive 28-stone halibut and it's thought to be very old
An angler had an ‘emotional’ moment after reeling in what's thought to be the largest halibut ever caught by a Brit. Paul Stevens, 45, caught a 7.5ft-long fish weighing approximately 400lbs (29 stone) – that’s the same as an American black bear – from the seabed while exploring off the coast of northern Norway.
Voices: Woodstock ‘99 rape survivors deserve more than a five-minute mention
Forget Fyre Festival – Woodstock ‘99 was the original masterclass in how not to organise a large-scale music event. Beyond just pissing off a bunch of rich kids with shoddy accommodation and lacklustre sandwiches, the orchestrators of Woodstock ‘99 failed to factor in basic requirements, such as security, sanitation and public welfare – to the point attendees literally burnt the thing to the ground (with candles provided to them by staff, of course). As younger generations are now discovering through Netflix’s new three-part docu-series Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, in addition to the piles of trash, lack of hygiene, water (unless...
BBC
Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains
A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
Amazing footage of rare shark walking
sharks in the waterPhoto by Ibrahim Rifath (Unsplash) When you think of sharks, you probably think of great white sharks or maybe a tiger shark from a movie. Or maybe you went on vacation and even saw a small shark at a fishing pier. But there is a completely different kind of shark out there: some incredible footage of a walking shark has surfaced.
Horrified woman left ‘looking like a lizard’ after botched procedure
A woman has claimed that her neck was left looking like a ‘lizard’ after a botched cosmetic procedure. Hampshire-based Jayne Bowman, 59, paid £500 to have a fibroblast therapy treatment to tighten the skin on her neck. The procedure sees a device zap a high-frequency electric current...
Couple’s Dream $6k Honeymoon Ruined After Airport’s Mistakes Made Them Miss Their Flights
A newlywed couple missed out on their $6k honeymoon due to alleged airport errors – with the bride’s wedding dress even going missing with her baggage. Soumaya Elliott, 30, and husband Justin, 33, had splashed out on a four-week trip to Asia to follow their wedding last month.
85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
