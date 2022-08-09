ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blind WoodWorker Can Identify Wood By Smell

A skilled craftsman is wowing customers by carving intricate items and works of art out of lumps of wood despite being blind – using his senses of touch and smell. Chris Fisher, 52, is the United Kingdom’s only completely blind professional woodturner after taking up the hobby when he lost his sight 14 years ago.
Balloon artwork to take to the skies above London's Thamesmead

A "floating gallery" is to take to the sky over south-east London this month. A hot air balloon with embroidered panels was created by students of the Royal School of Needlework, in collaboration with international artists Neil Musson and Jono Retallick. People who live in the Thamesmead area provided personal...
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
The Independent

Voices: Woodstock ‘99 rape survivors deserve more than a five-minute mention

Forget Fyre Festival – Woodstock ‘99 was the original masterclass in how not to organise a large-scale music event. Beyond just pissing off a bunch of rich kids with shoddy accommodation and lacklustre sandwiches, the orchestrators of Woodstock ‘99 failed to factor in basic requirements, such as security, sanitation and public welfare – to the point attendees literally burnt the thing to the ground (with candles provided to them by staff, of course). As younger generations are now discovering through Netflix’s new three-part docu-series Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99, in addition to the piles of trash, lack of hygiene, water (unless...
BBC

Escaped giant tortoise halts Cambridge to Norwich trains

A giant tortoise brought trains to a halt when it was found on a railway track. The injured animal was spotted near Harling Road, north east of Thetford, Norfolk, on the Cambridge-bound line at about 12:40 BST. Greater Anglia said three services were affected by the tortoise's presence. Swallow Aquatics...
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
J.R. Heimbigner

Amazing footage of rare shark walking

sharks in the waterPhoto by Ibrahim Rifath (Unsplash) When you think of sharks, you probably think of great white sharks or maybe a tiger shark from a movie. Or maybe you went on vacation and even saw a small shark at a fishing pier. But there is a completely different kind of shark out there: some incredible footage of a walking shark has surfaced.
UPI News

85-year-old message in a bottle found inside New Zealand monument

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Christchurch, New Zealand, said a crew demolishing an old monument made an unusual discovery: a message in a bottle from the original stonemason team. The Christchurch City Council said the crew working to dismantle the Citizens' War Memorial found the glass bottle when they...
