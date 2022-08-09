ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.

“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview

Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Rages While Being Handcuffed In Georgia: 'I'm Ready To Fight!'

Boosie Badazz was placed in handcuffs on Tuesday afternoon (July 12) after he was reportedly pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, according to TMZ. The Baton Rouge rapper was in the passenger seat of a black Cadillac SUV at the time he was pulled over, with 19-year-old De’Shun Lawrence in the driver’s seat. After stopping them, police officers claimed they could smell marijuana, leading them to searching the vehicle and finding a bag of weed and a large bag of cash.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blueface Welcomes New Child Days After Chrisean Rock Brawl

Blueface has needed a break from all the bad news. A few days ago, he and Chrisean Rock got into a huge physical altercation, and Blueface accused her of cheating. Since then, the police have gotten involved, reportedly investigating the incident. To make matters worse, Blueface got slammed with a lawsuit from an individual he allegedly assaulted at a hookah lounge back in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Roger E. Mosley Left Behind His Children and Beloved Wife

Actor Roger E. Mosley died at age 83 of complications from a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Roger rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in The Mack and Leaderbelly as Huddie Ledbetter. However, Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I . was his most prominent character. During its eight-season run, he played Tom Selleck’s friend in the crime drama.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"

Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’

Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Michael K. Williams' Posthumous Memoir Details Fight That Led to His Facial Scar: 'I Never Felt More Ugly'

In his upcoming posthumous memoir Scenes from My Life, Williams wrote about his life in 1991 when he was in the midst of a successful modeling and dancing career and about to head to London on tour. But on the eve of his 25th birthday, a friend called to invite him out to a club in Queens to celebrate. By midnight he was drunk, showing off his moves on the dance floor.
CELEBRITIES
