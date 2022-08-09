Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
US 95 Alternative reopened in Silver Springs; most power restored
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -7:40 P.M. UPDATE: The Nevada Department of Transportation reports U.S. 95 Alternate has reopened in Silver Springs. NV Energy reports power has been restored to all but 228 customers in Lyon County. 6:20 P.M. UPDATE: NV Energy reports 2,509 Lyon County customers without power. For 2,389...
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Record-Courier
City: No pollution going into Carson River in EPA case
Carson City officials said sewage from Douglas County prompted an Environmental Protection Agency allegation the city was in violation of the Clean Water Act pretreatment program. Carson City Public Works Director Darren Schulz said there is an existing agreement with Douglas County “to take some of their sewer from north...
KOLO TV Reno
The Mammovan is back in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) Nevada Health Centers is offering mobile mammography screenings the next two weeks here in Northern Nevada. This van makes it even easier for a woman to get their annual exam conveniently and close. Women 40 and older can be screened right in their area. Today, the van...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno, Washoe County, commit to carbon reduction plan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County and the City of Reno announced Wednesday their intention to commit to a roadmap to carbon reduction. The new roadmap expands their existing partnership with nZero, a carbon tracking platform measuring energy, emission, and utility information. The roadmap will build on the public emissions...
KOLO TV Reno
$25 million investment for Fernley Highway announced
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $25 million investment for a highway project in Fernley was announced by Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on Wednesday. The funding comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed last year, and will go towards the Victory Project, which will complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50.
AOL Corp
Copy-paste error results in Nevada homebuyer getting 87 properties for the price of one home
RENO, Nev. – A Nevada homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with an entire swath of lots in a subdivision in the west-central part of the state – while buying a single-family home. The buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home in Sparks,...
walls102.com
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing its temporary closure. A spokesperson for the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says the bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City. And dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance has parked. Officials in 2015 managed to get bats out of the fire station but they have since returned and generated health and safety concerns. Bats can transmit rabies and other viruses to humans and their feces can transmit viral, bacterial, fungal and parasitic infections.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
48th classic wooden boat show returns to Lake Tahoe
HOMEWOOD, Calif. — The most acclaimed and prestigious classic wooden boat show in North America makes its return this weekend to the docks Lake Tahoe. The 48th annual Lake Tahoe Concours d’Elegance is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at historic Obexer’s Boat Company on Tahoe’s West Shore in Homewood.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County reimagines employment opportunities
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Most people and businesses are bouncing back from the pandemic, but rural counties are still struggling to fill jobs. “Today, people’s quality of life and time with their family is more important than the dollar,” said Lyon County Manager Jeff Page. Page says that’s...
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Sherii Paparich-Hess
This week's Someone 2 Know moved from Winnemucca to Reno decades ago to attend the university. There, Sherii Paparich-Hess got her degree in business management. Then, after her daughter was born, decided to make a career change to early childhood development. As the franchise owner of Gymboree Play & Music,...
2news.com
Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada seeks community input
The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada is asking for input from the public on a community needs assessment survey. Survey responses will help the museum better serve the community and move forward after recent events led to its subsequent closure. “We believe the first step is to involve the...
fernleyreporter.com
City awarded $25 million grant to complete Nevada Pacific Parkway project
Since the idea was first conceived, the plan to construct Nevada Pacific Parkway to connect Interstate 80 with U.S. 50A has had more stops and starts than an air conditioner on a hot day. What’s never been available is the funding to actually build it. Until now. On Wednesday,...
kunr.org
KUNR Today: Roughly $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada
More than $8.5 million awarded to graduate medical education residency programs in Nevada. More than $8.5 million is going toward five medical education programs in Nevada. Funds will go to graduate residency programs for specialties like pediatrics, oncology, family and internal medicine. The recipients are the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, School of Medicine, and Dignity Health.
nevadabusiness.com
Nugget Casino Resort Earns Top Safety Designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section
The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.
WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield addresses staffing shortage
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield says she plans to prioritize building relationships and rapport with community members, staff and students in the coming months. It will be the first stage of Enfield's entry plan, which she revealed to the public and trustees during a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon. ...
DMV doing away with walk-ins beginning next week
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15.
Record-Courier
Michelle Joy named President & CEO of Carson Tahoe Health
Michelle Joy has been named President & CEO of Carson Tahoe Health. Joy will replace Alan Garrett who has retired. “After a period of thoughtful discernment, I have decided it is time to retire and bring my other interests to the forefront,” said Garrett in a letter to staff on Wednesday.
UNR's main dining hall reopening after a 3-year remodel that cost $6 million
A campus dining hall years in the remaking is set to open in a few weeks. The Downunder, the main dining hall on the University of Nevada, Reno campus, will reopen on Aug. 29 after a three-year remodel that cost roughly $6 million. The Downunder was slated to reopen in August 2021 but was delayed due to...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo
Kimberlee (Kim) Mongillo passed away unexpectedly at Renown Hospital in Reno on June 18, 2022. Kim is survived by her son, Dominick (Nick) of Nevada and her mother, Betty Westerhaus of Arizona. Kim grew up in the Midwest and attended Wichita State University. She loved nature and the mountains and later moved to the Tahoe/Truckee area. Kim discovered her passion was hair and she worked many years as a hair designer and stylist in Incline Village.
