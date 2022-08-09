ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Secretary of State giving counties $1k to improve voter access

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is providing a $1,000 grant to every county in the state to improve voter access ahead of the 2022 general election. The grant is intended for counties to partner with local advocacy organizations and self-advocates to...
Tri-state campaign to eliminate boating while intoxicated

Eliminating boating while intoxicated on the Mississippi River will be the focus of a campaign by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin natural resources agencies and co-sponsored by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators to bring added awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired.
Gov. Reynolds files motion to challenge injunction on Fetal Heartbeat Bill

DES MOINES -- Governor Kim Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. “The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway...
