DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's governor is now officially requesting the state's courts lift the block on her fetal heartbeat bill in a new motion filed this week. If the 2018 law gets re-instated abortions would be outlawed in the state once a fetal heartbeat has been detected. For most that’s around six weeks, before many know they’re pregnant.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO