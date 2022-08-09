Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Secretary of State giving counties $1k to improve voter access
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is providing a $1,000 grant to every county in the state to improve voter access ahead of the 2022 general election. The grant is intended for counties to partner with local advocacy organizations and self-advocates to...
cbs2iowa.com
Des Moines councilman introduces new proposal hoping to preserve reproductive rights
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's governor is now officially requesting the state's courts lift the block on her fetal heartbeat bill in a new motion filed this week. If the 2018 law gets re-instated abortions would be outlawed in the state once a fetal heartbeat has been detected. For most that’s around six weeks, before many know they’re pregnant.
cbs2iowa.com
Tri-state campaign to eliminate boating while intoxicated
Eliminating boating while intoxicated on the Mississippi River will be the focus of a campaign by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin natural resources agencies and co-sponsored by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators to bring added awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired.
cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Reynolds files motion to challenge injunction on Fetal Heartbeat Bill
DES MOINES -- Governor Kim Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. “The historic U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe has given us a new hope and pathway...
Comments / 0