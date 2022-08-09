Read full article on original website
Tacoma Seeks Community Participation in Design Review Survey
The City of Tacoma’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for community members to take a survey, now through Sept. 30, to learn about and help inform the development of a new Design Review program. Responses to the 10-minute Design Review Survey will help inform how the program...
Startup253 Announces Pitch Event Winner
Recipe33 took home the unicorn prize for best company in Startup253’s recently held pitch competition in Tacoma. Startup253 awarded the best company with the most traction, a release noted. The pitch event was attended by investors, founders, members, and new people to the organization's entrepreneurial network. There were 40-plus people in the audience, including Namatad and Humming, along with the judges from Surge Tacoma, Jolt Biotech, and Tacoma Venture Fund.
The Russell Family Foundation Accepting Jane’s Fellowship Program Applications
The Russell Family Foundation is now accepting applications for its 10th iteration of the Jane’s Fellowship Program. The year-long program aims to bring together a diverse group of local leaders to deepen their leadership skills, expand their perspectives, and encourage equitable collaborations, according to the foundation’s website. To be eligible, applicants need to be a Pierce County resident, 24 or older, and able to commit to the scheduled activities throughout the program’s duration.
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Opening This Weekend in Puyallup
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement is opening the doors to a new South Hill Mall location this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 52,000-square-foot space will include bowling, indoor games, food, and more, with private party rooms equipped with karaoke equipment planned for the future. Round 1’s latest Puyallup location marks the...
Ezell's Famous Chicken Co-Founders Announce Conference
The owners of Seattle-based, fast-casual restaurant chain Ezell’s Famous Chicken are hosting an educational conference to support Black-owned businesses this month. The inaugural Black Business Leadership Conference is a part of the Rudd’s R.U.B.B. (Raising Up Black Businesses) Initiative, introduced in 2021 by Ezell’s Famous Chicken Owners Lewis and Darnell Rudd and their sister Faye Stephens.
