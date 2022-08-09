The Russell Family Foundation is now accepting applications for its 10th iteration of the Jane’s Fellowship Program. The year-long program aims to bring together a diverse group of local leaders to deepen their leadership skills, expand their perspectives, and encourage equitable collaborations, according to the foundation’s website. To be eligible, applicants need to be a Pierce County resident, 24 or older, and able to commit to the scheduled activities throughout the program’s duration.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO