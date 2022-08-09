ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mekhi Becton suffered avulsion fracture, season likely over

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
In the “prepare for the worst, hope for the best” category, the prepare for the worst category has unfortunately won out for Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Becton suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap. Garafolo reports Becton will see a surgeon tomorrow.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed to the media after practice Tuesday that Becton’s season is likely over with a fractured kneecap. Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday that this was the likely outcome for Becton as a result of the injury.

”We love Becton. His ride is not over,” Saleh said. Assuming Becton’s season is over, he will have played just one game out of a possible 34 since the start of the 2020 season

Now eyes turn to the ongoing talks with free agent Duane Brown, who does have interest in joining the Jets. That could possibly happen sooner rather than later now.

But Hughes brought up a good point on Twitter. Who would play each side if Brown gets added? Would George Fant be fine with moving back to the right side? That will certainly be an interesting follow.

The bottom line is this is very unfortunate for a young player who was doing very well after recovering from one knee injury only to suffer another one.

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panthers HC Matt Rhule still won't name starting QB after preseason opener

The Carolina Panthers started Baker Mayfield in their preseason opener against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But that was just for Saturday. Following his team’s 23-21 win, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium to give his initial thoughts on the initial contest. And, of course, he’d be asked right off the top if he’s ready to name his starting quarterback for the regular season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ravens WR Shemar Bridges reveals what he needs to do to make final 53-man roster

The Baltimore Ravens are going to need to get major contributions from young players in their wide receiver room, especially after the trade of Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. Some of the bigger names that they have at the position right now include Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, but there are others that could step up in a big way.
BALTIMORE, MD
