WHIZ Radio to broadcast high school football kickoff show
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Wednesday evening Southeast Ohio’s version of College GameDay will come to The Barn on Linden Avenue. From 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. Z92 Radio and Highway 103 will be broadcasting live to preview the upcoming football season. Area coaches will stop by and join David Kinder, Greg Mitts, and Garrett Young to preview their teams and the upcoming season.
Shenandoah Zeps: 2022 High School Football Preview
SHENANDOAH- John Jones enters his sophomore campaign with the Shenandoah Zeps. His team went just 2-7 last year. A lot of its seniors can be found on the line, including a former quarterback who his season, instead of taking snaps, will be giving them. “We have 7 seniors and they’re all going to contribute. Most […]
Ritchie County HS installing new turf fields and eight-lane track
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County High School is getting a new look for its athletics facilities. The high school is in the process of installing new turf fields -- including the football, baseball and softball fields -- and an eight-lane track for its athletics. The school’s athletic director, Chris...
Gold Medalist returns home after World Tournament
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The United States National Women’s Tackle Football team won gold in the World Competition in early August. A local Mid-Ohio Valley resident competed on the team and brought back some hardware from her trip abroad. Jana Meister plays for the Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s...
Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
Intel needs workers: Can Ohio colleges and universities train enough?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Intel has promised that 70% of the workers it plans to hire will have associate engineering degrees. That's music to the ears of Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) President John Berry who said the school is positioned to train the next Intel worker. Intel has already blessed the way it’s teaching students now.
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Sailor sunk in Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
Musician 1st Class Joseph W. "Hope" Hoffman of Chillicothe went down with the USS Oklahoma the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.
Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead
(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
The 2022 Big Bend Blues Bash brought jubilation and a wide variety of genres to Pomeroy
The 2022 Big Bend Blues Bash took place in Pomeroy’s Riverside Amphitheater August 5 and 6. WOUB’s Shannon Brown covered the event, and provided the images below.
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
Power outage planned for Friday
PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley
The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
Caldwell Board of Education adds new Member... Elects new President
CALDWELL, Ohio — The Caldwell Exempted Village Board of Education has a new board member and a new president. Brandon Crock was appointed as the new board member at the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night. Crock was appointed to replace former board president Chris Estadt. The board accepted Estadt’s resignation at a special meeting on July 21. Allen Schehl was elected board president and Stanley Randolph was elected vice-president.
Washington County 911 Center gets an official site for operations
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Anytime you try to put together a new agency, so to speak, you got to have a home for it,” says Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter. “So, one of the first things we thought about is where to locate the 911 Center.”. Officials...
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting August 15th, the Memorial Bridge will go from two-way to one-way due to continued traffic violations. Soon drivers will only be able to pass from Parkersburg to Belpre over the Memorial Bridge. No longer will drivers be able to enter the bridge on the Belpre side and pass over to Parkersburg.
Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
