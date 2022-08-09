ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings

My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Love Junk? We Checked out Downtown Billings’ Latest Thrift Shop

Earlier this week some co-workers and I went to grab lunch from the Mac Shack food truck. The truck was parked near the Montana Women's Prison and we debated on if we should walk (it's about 7 blocks from our office) or drive. We opted to drive since it was about 100 degrees outside. The four of us piled into Rachel's Subaru and headed south on 27th Street. My eyes were drawn to a new junk store, aka "thrift shop", that I'd never noticed before.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

BagelGate 2022: Inflation Hits Local Bagel Shops

Ahhh 2022. A year past the peak of COVID-19, we're all either vaxxed or over it, and most have moved on. One problem remains, which is the price of ingredients for local businesses. I'm Not Lovin' It. The thing is, from the Mom & Pop shops to mega-corporation McDonalds, the...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MT
Local
Montana Entertainment
City
Billings, MT
Billings, MT
Entertainment
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings’ MetraPark at the Mercy of Chamber and Yellowstone County

Coming up on Thursday, August 18th, the Billings Chamber invites you to the Chamber AM event to discuss the Professional Venue Management of MetraPark. As you may recall, in recent months MetraPark Management has come under fire for its management of the venue, and county leaders are wanting to migrate the management of it to a private management company. As of last week, they are even seeking formal bids from interested management companies and soon will begin planning of documents for the official request for privatization.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Lash Vending Machine in Billings? A What Now!?

Oh yeah, you read that right. There is now a vending machine at the Rimrock Mall, dedicated to... Vending Eyelashes. Let's talk about this a bit. This came by on our TikTok feed today, though the video itself is from last summer at Rimrock Mall. At least the sign of good news came when checking the profile of "Latina Chingona" on TikTok... the vending machine is still going, and seemingly going strong! Gotta love small businesses.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Drive In Theater#Amusement Park#Performance Info#Disney
NewsTalk 95.5

High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5

I'm sure we're not the only state with residents who like to say, "If you don't like the weather, just wait 5 minutes and it'll change", but you've got to admit that weather in the Treasure State can certainly be fickle. A great example is expected to happen this weekend when the daytime high will be significantly cooler than what we've been experiencing all week.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?

These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsTalk 95.5

Welcome Home! National Guard Lands in Billings

Today, we traveled to the Billings International Airport to welcome the National Guard home! They were treated to a water cannon salute as they taxied into the terminal, and greeted by Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte. Friends and family surrounded them with hugs, kisses, signs, flags, and lots...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Senator Daines Honors July Montanan of the Month

For the month of July, Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines has recognized Tom Kuntz of Carbon County for his extreme dedication to the Red Lodge community, along with 30 years of public service to Montana through his firefighting career. What is the "Montanan of the Month"?. Senator Daines is taking...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino

According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Fatal Crash Near Billings Airport, Roads Closed for Hours

Billings Police and Fire are on the scene of a fatal crash that closed Airport Road just before 3 pm on Thursday afternoon (8/4). According to a press release from the City of Billings, the closure of Airport Road from the 27th Street roundabout and east to Main Street could last up to 2 hours, which would be approximately 5:30 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy