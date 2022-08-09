Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Never Getting Back Together
Sorry for the lack of drama: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may have called it quits, but sources claim that the relationship ended smoothly and naturally. They’re also never getting back together, à la many KarJenners and their men (Kendall and Devin, Khloé and Tristan, Kourtney and Scott, Kylie and Travis).
Doja Cat Completely Shaved Off Her Eyebrows and Is ‘Obsessed’ With the Final Result
Doja Cat shaved off her eyebrows during an impromptu Instagram Live. Yes, the Grammy Award winner’s major new transformation came straight after she showed off her brand new buzzcut; it was the last thing her loyal fans expected when she logged on to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 4.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Broken Up
After nine months of dating, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are calling it quits. The pair decided to break up sometime this week, but plan to remain friends, according to E! News. A source close to the couple added that while Kardashian and Davidson have “a lot of love and respect” for one another, their long distance relationship became “really difficult to maintain” amid demanding schedules.
Popculture
Teddy Ray, Beloved Comedian, Dead at 32
Comedy has lost one of its brightest and most prominent stars. According to multiple reports, Teddy Ray has died. He was 32. His cause of death has not yet been made public. He was beloved for his wit and high-pitched voice, with the ability to joke about himself. Ray recently celebrated his birthday on July 30. His final Instagram post was a tribute to himself, captioning a picture of a woman in a car: "Pulling up on 32 like…..Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot a** sun." He became famous with appearances on Russell Simmons' digital comedy stream All Def Digital. Additionally, he was a cast member on MTV's Wild 'N Out helmed by Nick Cannon. He also hosted a podcast called The Cali Kickback with Lewis Ray.
ETOnline.com
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
Selena Gomez Made the Barbiecore Trend Work for Nails
Selena Gomez is putting a different spin on the Barbiecore trend. While celebrities have spent the summer in all-pink ’fits, Selena made the trending hue work for her latest manicure. Her new monochromatic manicure features a shade of soft pastel pink; an artfully done single color popping with a...
Selena Gomez Proved Sequins Are Perfect for Daytime In a Summery Tangerine Shorts Set
Jennifer Lopez isn't the only A-lister living their best life in Capri, Italy—and she certainly isn't the only one serving looks. On August 5, Selena Gomez was photographed wearing a sequined tangerine top and high-waisted shorts set with white sandals. She wore her hair in a slick updo and left her makeup minimal with a bronze glow. In the photo (which can be seen here), Gomez was linked arm-in-arm with another woman who was wearing an equally chic green silk ensemble, Miu Miu sunglasses, and a Prada purse. Between these looks and Jennifer Lopez's matching Tory Burch bra and skirt combo, this is basically your sign to throw out any clothes that don't come in a set, I guess. (Obviously, don't actually do that.)
Kevin Federline Defends Britney Spears's Dad Jamie: ‘I Feel Bad For Him’
Kevin Federline has spoken in defense of Jamie Spears, his ex-wife Britney's dad and longtime conservator. Federline, a backup dancer who was married to Britney Spears from 2004 to 2007, is the father of her two teenage children, Sean and Preston. In an excerpt from an upcoming ITV interview that was published by The Daily Mail over the weekend, Federline says that Sean and Jaden have chosen to distance themselves from their mother, and they made the decision not to attend Spears's wedding to Sam Asghari in June. Federline stated that the boys are uncomfortable with the nude images their mother posts on Instagram.
Selena Gomez’s Curly Bob Is the Ideal Heatwave Hairstyle
Selena Gomez just debuted a curly bob and officially made it summer’s chicest, most low-maintenance hair trend. The actress took to TikTok to unveil her iteration of the much-loved bob and it pretty much went viral with her fans rushing to compliment her natural do. In the video, in...
Sophie Turner Wears a Crop Top and Puffer Coat in a Throwback Pregnancy Photo
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sophie Turner just shared a pic from when she was “full of baby.”. On August 3, the mother of two took to Instagram...
Kim Kardashian Fails at Shots at Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party
Kylie Jenner turned 25 years old on August 10, and social media has been barraged with content from her over-the-top bash ever since. But my personal favorite post has been the TikTok video showing Kim Kardashian asking for a shot, then promptly spitting it out back into her glass. Kardashian is not exactly known for being the family’s biggest party girl, but that doesn’t make the moment any less hilarious.
Olivia Wilde Reportedly Called Out Jason Sudeikis for the ‘Aggressive’ Way He Served Her With Custody Papers
Things are getting sticky in the Sudeikis-Wilde split. The couple were never married, so divorce isn’t an issue—but custody of their kids is. And Olivia Wilde is calling Jason Sudeikis out for handling the situation with, let’s say, a lack of tact. Which he denies, apologetically. Back...
Teddy Ray Dies: Rising Comic On HBO Max’s ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Was 32
Teddy Ray, whose viral social media presence marked him as a comedy star to watch, died Friday at age 32. Details on the cause and location have not yet surfaced. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central, who shared the caption, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” A regular at comedy clubs across the country, he was a social media star on YouTube and other outlets. He had a following of nearly 200,000 across various platforms. He performed at HaHa Comedy Club in Los Angeles on June 23 at “The Young OGs Comedy...
Ben Affleck Kissing Jennifer Lopez While Holding Dunkin’ Donuts Is the Best Redemption Arc of 2022
If you didn’t root for Ben Affleck at his 2021 Dunkin’ Donuts breakup meme, you don’t deserve him at his 2022 Dunkin’ newlywed meme. Be that as it may, the internet could not help itself from reacting to yet another viral photo of the Boston-born and -raised actor embracing his New England roots while making out with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Los Angeles.
Billie Eilish Nailed the Sunburnt Blush Trend
How to achieve summer skin without going hard on the bronzer? Make like Billie Eilish, and try a sun-kissed flush across cheekbones instead. The singer’s latest post on Instagram shows her freckled skin looking fresh and glowy in mirror selfies. Given Eilish's naturally pale complexion, utilizing blush rather than...
Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline's ‘Hurtful’ Interview About Her Sons
Britney Spears has responded to Kevin Federline's tell-all interview about her 13-year conservatorship and her relationship with her sons. In an excerpt from an upcoming ITV interview that was published by The Daily Mail on August 6, Federline made a series of statements about his ex-wife's conservatorship, her relationship with her sons, her nude photos, and her father, Jamie Spears. Kevin and Britney were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two teenage sons, Sean and Jaden. In 2008, Britney's father and an attorney were granted a temporary—then permanent—conservatorship over her assets, estate, and business affairs. The conservatorship was finally terminated in November 2021 and Britney was able to marry her partner Sam Asghari in June 2022.
Nail Slugging Is Going Viral on TikTok for Banishing Brittle Nails
Nail slugging. It doesn’t sound like the most appealing thing in the world, but once TikTok is done with you, you may be changing that thought. Yet another beauty hack going viral on the popular social media platform, nail slugging is the little sister of skin-care slugging—whose benefits we learned about last year.
Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Dies at 84
Japanese designer Issey Miyake, known for his signature pleats and high-end fragrances, has died aged 84. The designer, whose career spanned more than 50 years, passed away on Friday, August 5, from liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma), Issey Miyake Group said in a statement. Miyake founded Miyake Design Studio in 1970,...
