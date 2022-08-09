Read full article on original website
Bluekatt Varsity in Comanche Saturday - Bracket UPDATED - JV's in Albany Friday
The Coleman Bluekatts varsity began their volleyball season Tuesday night. They played Richland Springs on Tuesday and won 3 straight sets. Coach Stephanie Bledsoe said, "I saw a lot of good things and I’m excited for the season. Also saw some opportunities for improvement, but that will come with experience and time." The JV lost to a varsity San Angelo Saints team, but got some great experience. Both JV Blue and White are in the Albany tournament tomorrow, brackets attached.
Bluecats to Scrimmage Friday, August 12th in Albany
The Coleman Bluecats will scrimmage the Albany Lions tonight (Friday) in Albany. The JV is scheduled to scrimmage at 6:00 pm followed by the Varsity at 7:00 pm. GO BLUECATS!
CISD Bus Registration
Coleman ISD would like to remind parents to register their children for bus transportation for the 2022-2023 school year. Students not registered in the CISD Administration Office will NOT be allowed to ride the bus. Buses will operate in the following areas. Students in grades Kindergarten -12th are eligible for...
Cross Plains teen succumbs to injuries following weekend vehicle accident
One of the two Cross Plains teen boys involved in a one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning has succumbed to his injuries. According to KTAB, Ryan Hopkins, who would have been a senior, passed away Monday. The other teen in the accident, Bentley Hall, is recovering from surgery on a broken...
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’
CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
I-20 overpass in Eastland County to be removed, TxDOT encourages patience & alternate routes
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the removal of an I-20 overpass in Eastland County in about two weeks. According to a press release from TxDOT – Brownwood District, it’s the I-20 overpass at CR 235 (Desdemona Boulevard) that will be removed on Tuesday, August 23. While the over […]
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County
Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
Coleman ISD School Board to Meet Monday, Hold Public Hearing on Budget, Tax Rate
The Coleman School Board will meet Monday, August 15, at 5:30 pm, in the Coleman ISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue. The meeting agenda is below. THE BOARD RESERVES THE RIGHT TO GO INTO CLOSED SESSION AS AUTHORIZED BY THE TEXAS OPEN MEETINGS ACT, TEXAS GOVERNMENT CODE SECTION 551.001 et seq., AND FOR THE REASONS STATED IN THE CODE.
