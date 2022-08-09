Read full article on original website
SUVEY RESULTS: As Austin ISD prepares to head back to school, one parent discusses safety concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — The school year begins in Austin ISD on Monday, and many parents who participated in a KVUE survey have said safety is a top priority. One family getting ready for the school year on Monday is the Bradley family. Samantha Bradley will be heading into her junior year of high school.
fox7austin.com
7 Pflugerville ISD campuses to provide free meals this school year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Seven campuses in Pflugerville ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students this school year. PfISD announced the change to its meal policy Friday. The program is limited to only the following campuses:. Westview Middle School. Dessau Middle School. River Oaks Elementary School. Northwest...
Dell Children’s opens new clinic inside Austin school for students with significant disabilities
Dell Children's on Thursday afternoon celebrated the opening of a new clinic aimed at treating children with complex medical issues.
kut.org
'I’m pretty speechless': Austin ISD school board unanimously approves equity-focused bond
The Austin ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to put a $2.44 billion bond on the November ballot. It is the largest bond package in AISD history, but district officials and school board members say what makes the bond significant is its investment in historically underserved schools and communities.
KVUE
Hutto ISD preparing for first day of school
Hutto ISD students will return to class on Aug. 15. Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada Thomas joined KVUE Daybreak to talk about the upcoming school year.
ICNA Relief to give 300 backpacks, back-to-school supplies Aug. 14 in Cedar Park
The ICNA Relief Back2School event happens every year; the organization gives out backpacks and school supplies to children who drive up with their parents. Locations are updated online. (Courtesy ICNA Relief Austin) ICNA Relief, an organization that provides social services across the U.S. to the underprivileged and those affected by...
Hutto ISD approves COVID-19 leave for 2022-23 school year
Hutto ISD trustees approved the COVID-19 leave resolution at a regular meeting Aug. 11. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) Hutto ISD employees will continue to have paid COVID-19 leave this school year following action from the district's board of trustees. At an Aug. 11 meeting, the Hutto ISD board of trustees...
Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School
BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Low-pressure system developing in Gulf
AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
The Arboretum in Austin to host fall events starting in September
Attendees can make pet supply donations on Sept. 17 at the Pubs and Pints pet friendly evening at the Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin. (Courtesy The Arboretum) The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 111A, Austin, is set to host two outdoor events in September. A night of fashion at Fashion’s...
Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13
The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
Austin residents share their 9 best hacks for free things in the city
Free parking, free paint, free plumbing.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas
Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
Austin Chronicle
East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity
Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
fox7austin.com
I-35 lanes reopen in San Marcos after downed telecommunication line
SAN MARCOS, Texas - All lanes of I-35 in San Marcos have reopened after a downed telecommunication line. The city said all lanes, both north and south, were closed between McCarty Lane and Wonder World Drive after an 18-wheeler pulled down a telecommunication line.
roundtherocktx.com
Labor Day Concert in Downtown Round Rock
Join us for a free Labor Day Concert at Centennial Plaza featuring:. This concert takes place at Centennial Plaza. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy this fun and free concert on the lawn provided by the AFM of Austin. Face Painting by Lisa and Balloons by Tony. Plus:...
Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.
Manor ISD superintendent to resign in June 2023
Manor Independent School District's Superintendent Andre D. Spencer will resign at the end of June 2023, according to a letter on the district's website.
CBS Austin
Meet the finalists and vote in the Austin Chronicle's Best Of Austin Restaurants!
Food is a love language in this town, and Austinites have spoken with our hearts and our bellies. The finalists for the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Restaurants readers poll are out now. Editor Kim Jones is here to talk about the city's favorite restaurants so far, and how you can cast your vote for the finalists.
fox7austin.com
Rain possible as temperatures remain below triple digits
AUSTIN, Texas - Is the third time a charm? We are hoping here in Austin with most of the rain going around us the last two days. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over Austin and there's plenty of moisture in place, the window is open for pop-showers today.
