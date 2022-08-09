ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

fox7austin.com

7 Pflugerville ISD campuses to provide free meals this school year

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Seven campuses in Pflugerville ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students this school year. PfISD announced the change to its meal policy Friday. The program is limited to only the following campuses:. Westview Middle School. Dessau Middle School. River Oaks Elementary School. Northwest...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School

BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BUDA, TX
fox7austin.com

Low-pressure system developing in Gulf

AUSTIN, Texas - We are closely monitoring a low-pressure system in the northwest gulf. It has a 10% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This system is a slow mover. It is pushing westward at about 5-10 mph towards southern Texas today and will move inland starting Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sandeez Hamburger Hut in Lakeway closing Aug. 13

The Friday Car Club of Lakeway has traditionally gathered at the restaurant on Fridays. (Courtesy Tom Pierson) Longtime Lakeway eatery Sandeez Hamburger Hut will close Aug. 13, according to the business. The family-owned establishment opened in 1979 and has since served its locally sourced "bucket list" burgers and hand-cut fries to the community. Sandeez Hamburger Hut is located at 113 N. RM 620, Lakeway, and is a popular spot for the Friday Car Club of Lakeway, where local enthusiasts of all ages gather to swap car stories and share a meal, member Tom Pierson said. 512-266-1524. https://my-site-106671-106305.square.site.
LAKEWAY, TX
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants In Beautiful Dripping Springs, Texas

Less than a 25-minute car ride from downtown Austin, Dripping Springs, Texas, is a nice escape from the hustle and bustle of the busy city that seems to never end. This small hill country town draws visitors in mainly for its serene location, outdoor attractions, wineries, and weddings — yes, weddings. Given the title of “Official Wedding Captial Of Texas” in 2015, there’s been new growth in every direction, so you can bet that the food scene is rich and plentiful in Dripping Springs.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Austin Chronicle

East Austin Doesn’t Get the Same Shade, and Consequences Ripple for Health and Equity

Austinites have been facing a record-hot summer, having just endured the hottest May, June, and July on record. August is on track to join those ranks, with an average temperature of 90.5 degrees Fahrenheit as of Wednesday. (That means the average of both daytime and nighttime temps.) Streaks of triple-digit-degree days have spurred heat advisories, along with increased risk of wildfire and drought.
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Labor Day Concert in Downtown Round Rock

Join us for a free Labor Day Concert at Centennial Plaza featuring:. This concert takes place at Centennial Plaza. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy this fun and free concert on the lawn provided by the AFM of Austin. Face Painting by Lisa and Balloons by Tony. Plus:...
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Expect road closures in Downtown Austin and Round Rock this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Several downtown roads will close Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m., the Austin Transporation Department announced on Twitter Friday. The first closure effects the stretch of 8th Street to 11th Street on Congress Avenue as well as one block east and west. Both 7th Street and 8th Street will have intermittent closures.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Rain possible as temperatures remain below triple digits

AUSTIN, Texas - Is the third time a charm? We are hoping here in Austin with most of the rain going around us the last two days. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over Austin and there's plenty of moisture in place, the window is open for pop-showers today.
AUSTIN, TX

