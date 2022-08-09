Read full article on original website
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
MSU cuts ties with Genesee County judge, former adjunct professor in wake of harassment claims
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan State University has cut ties with a Genesee County judge who had worked as an adjunct professor at the university’s School of Law amid allegations of sexual harassment issued by a student who previously worked as an intern for the judge. In an...
abc12.com
Oak Hills emerges as preferred new name for Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Oak Hills could become the new name of Flint Township. Oak Hills emerged as the top name choice among businesses and residents who completed the survey. The name was unveiled Thursday morning by the Downtown Development Authority. However, the name change is far from a...
abc12.com
City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
wsgw.com
Sturgeon to be Released into Saginaw Bay Watershed
The public is invited to a lake sturgeon release celebration on August 19 in the Saginaw Bay Watershed. Releases will reintroduce more than 100 hatchery-raised sturgeon into each tributary of the Saginaw Bay Watershed. That includes the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon are a unique Great Lakes...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
‘Abhorrent’ actions lead to MSU teacher’s resignation in lieu of termination
EAST LANSING, MI – A former Michigan State University teacher resigned in lieu of termination last year, with the university finding he violated university policy by sexually harassing an individual. Arthur Ward, who had been a teaching specialist at MSU since 2013 in its Lyman Briggs College, resigned on...
abc12.com
High School Football Preview: Montrose's Reinhart a coaching legend in Michigan, but how well do his players know him?
MONTROSE, Mich. (WJRT) - Montrose head football coach Dennis Reinhart is one of Michigan's best, but how well do his players know him?. Brandon: What would you say is [Reinhart's] favorite food?" Senior wide reciever Michael Stevenson: "I'll just throw out there chicken." Brandon: "Why would you say chicken?" Stevenson:...
abc12.com
Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
BIGGBY COFFEE co-owner Michael McFall provides advice for small business owners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Grabbing a cup of BIGGBY COFFEE is probably part of a lot of people’s daily routine in Genesee County. BIGGBY COFFEE is the U.S.’ third largest coffee franchise which started in Lansing, but has spread across all of the U.S., including in the Genesee County area.
13 Big Name Bands That Have Performed in Flint That May Surprise You
Flint has always been known as a great rock n' roll town. The people of Flint and surrounding areas have always been hard workers that love nothing more than finishing their day with a killer live rock show. That's why for decades some of the biggest names in rock have been coming to town.
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Informative Tailgating Rules For MSU Football For Thrilling 2022 Season
I had no collegiate alliance with any school before I moved to the Lansing area. Back home there were a lot of Michigan and Notre Dame fans, there were some MSU fans sprinkled in too. When I moved to the Lansing area, my first experience with MSU football got me...
Maize n Brew
Tarris Reed brings his large personality to Michigan basketball
Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice of Michigan basketball, has turned his Defend the Block podcast into a must-listen. The past few weeks, he has been talking with each of the incoming freshman. On Tuesday, it was Tarris Reed’s turn, who explained his career so far, as well as his strengths and weaknesses, as well as this awesome, candid answer as to why he committed to Michigan.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan
Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
Michigan State 2024 WR commit Nick Marsh's player rating increased in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State got off to its earliest start in a recruiting cycle in the Mel Tucker era last month when four-star in-state receiver Nick Marsh became the Spartans’ first class of 2024 commitment. Seventeen months ahead of his first opportunity to sign a national letter of intent, Marsh closed down his recruitment to commit to Tucker, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the Spartans.
9th annual BBQ Cook-off to be held at Davison Farmers Market this Saturday
DAVISON, MI – Davison’s 9th annual family-friendly BBQ Cook-off event will be held this Saturday, August 13 at the Davison Farmers Market. The summertime BBQ Cook-off event is located at the market, 8110 E. Court St. It will kick off at 10 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m.
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
