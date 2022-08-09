SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football announced Friday afternoon they plan to continue the “Moment of Loudness” between the third and fourth quarter in 2022. The “Moment of Loudness” was introduced in the 2021 football season as a way for fans to pay respects running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe after both tragically passed within nine months of each other.

