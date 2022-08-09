ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah reports alarming increase in suspicious livestock deaths and disappearances

By By Jeff DeMoss Tremonton Leader
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxQaj_0hAcraQn00

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says it has received reports of a large number of reported missing and harmed livestock in the state this year, adding to an alarming trend that has been increasing over the past few years.

“Our department has been investigating a substantial amount of cases of missing livestock and suspicious livestock deaths this year,” said Leann Hunting, UDAF animal industry director, in a press release issued last week. “While we don’t know the exact cause of the increase in cases, it is very concerning and we want to raise awareness of these happenings.”

As of July this year, UDAF says it has received missing livestock reports for 77 cattle, five horses/mules, and one sheep/goat; of those 83 animals, seven have been found. The department has also received seven reports of suspicious livestock deaths that are currently under investigation.

Department Spokesperson Bailee Woolstenhulme said only one of those reports has come from Box Elder County, “but even one is too many.”

Woolstenhulme said there have been three reports of missing cattle from neighboring Weber County, and none so far this year from Cache County. She said the majority of the reports have come from Duchesne, Uintah and Tooele counties.

She declined to speculate on the reasons for the increase, noting that most cases of missing livestock go unresolved due to the difficult nature of investigating cases that happen over large swaths of open rangeland.

“A lot of (the animals) are never found,” she said. “They’re just so hard to track down.”

Historical trends indicate that a rise in these occurrences are expected to increase into the fall months, the UDAF news release stated. Livestock producers should be vigilant and herds should be monitored closely. Any instances of missing or harmed livestock should be reported to the local brand inspector.

UDAF is asking the public to be vigilant and watch for any suspicious activity. A reward of $20,000 is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of any person involved in the theft, mutilation, or malicious killing of livestock. Reports can be made to the UDAF livestock investigator at 435-419-0021.

Comments / 12

Julie Tallon-Scott
4d ago

It is strange how they say all these cattle across the country died from the heat! But no other animals have died from the heat in massive numbers. The cattle are use to hot weather in most areas.

Reply
6
Related
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve in Utah, but officials have warnings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Recent monsoonal moisture has caused drought conditions to slightly improve across Utah. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 79.12 percent of the state is in extreme drought or worse. That is an improvement over last week’s numbers, which showed 82.45 percent of the state was in extreme drought or worse.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
City
Duchesne, UT
City
Tooele, UT
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
The Associated Press

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep....
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

U of I weed scientist researching herbicides for Idaho's budding hemp industry

A University of Idaho Extension weed scientist has some promising leads in trials evaluating potential herbicides for use in Idaho’s new hemp farming industry. Pamela Hutchinson, a potato cropping systems weed scientist at the U of I Aberdeen Research and Extension Center, and Chad Jackson, the facility’s operations manager, are among a small group of growers licensed to raise hemp in Idaho. This is the first season in which hemp production has been allowed in the state, and no herbicides are currently available to Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Department Of Agriculture#Horse#Udaf#Uintah
Idaho State Journal

Reclaim Idaho visiting Idaho Falls and Pocatello this weekend to promote Quality Education Act

This weekend, organizers and volunteers with the non-partisan grassroots organization Reclaim Idaho will kick off their “Yes On 1” campaign in Eastern Idaho with an information session for local residents about the Quality Education Act, which will appear on the November ballot as Proposition 1. Meetings will be held at the following locations and times: Saturday at Russ Freeman Park in Idaho Falls from 10 a.m. to noon. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rabid bat found in Bingham County; fifth in Southeast Idaho this year

Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in Southeast Idaho (four in Bannock County and one in Bingham County) and the eighth in the state. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100 percent fatal viral illness in humans and other animals. “It is extremely important for...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 12, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
ABC4

What boat ramps are closed in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah’s drought continues to be a problem, leading to many of the state’s parks deciding to close their boat ramps. The water levels at many of the state’s parks are experiencing extreme lows, causing navigation hazards and decreasing the amount of boatable water. Before heading out for your lake day, be sure […]
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

US launches process to set Idaho mercury pollution standards

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications. The agency on Wednesday made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Portland,...
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

New public hunting, fishing land acquired by Utah DWR

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new wildlife management area is officially under the ownership of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR). The 8,107-acre property, called Cinnamon Creek WMA, is the newest addition to state-owned lands, providing public access for hunting, fishing and recreating. The land was purchased from the Utah School and […]
ABC4

WATCH: UHP Trooper maneuvers T-Bone collision

UTAH (ABC4) – In an attempt to recruit Troops who can think on fast feet, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a video of an officer who was in the right place at the right time in order to prevent a potentially horrible outcome. In the dashcam footage provided by UHP, the Trooper’s vehicle is […]
Idaho State Journal

Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money

BOISE — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn’t approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. But it can be a significant amount for some Idaho cities. Many elected...
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Flooding possible across Utah as monsoon rains pick up again to close out week

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service says the threat of floods is expected to remain in Utah to close out this week as monsoonal moisture persists in the state. The agency on Thursday issued yet another flood watch for most of southwestern Utah, reaching up into central Utah and even Tooele County. However, similar watches may be issued over the next few days.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah Attorney General asks for permission to appeal trigger law injunction

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General’s Office wants to appeal a preliminary injunction of SB174, Utah’s “trigger law” prohibiting most abortions in the state. The Utah AG has asked the Utah Supreme Court for permission to appeal the injunction issued by a district court. The injunction bars enforcement of SB 174 until a lawsuit in the district court has been resolved.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Supreme Court allows trigger law banning nearly all abortions to take effect

Idaho’s trigger law banning abortion in nearly all cases will go into effect on Aug. 25, and the heartbeat law allowing civil lawsuits against medical providers will go into effect immediately following an opinion from the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday evening. The opinion did not make a determination regarding the law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is scheduled to take effect in one week. The decision...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy