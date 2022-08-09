Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Herman Devon Spivey Sr. was majority owner of Carolina's Country Club
LORIS-Funeral services, with military honors, for Herman Devon Spivey Sr., 91, will be held Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Earl J. Spivey Jr. and the Rev. Mike Belue officiating. Committal services will be private. Mr. Spivey passed away Aug. 10 in McLeod Hospice...
Disc golf, splash pad coming to Myrtle Beach parks
Several parks in Myrtle Beach will soon add splashing, more playing and fetching. Dustin Jordan, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said three of the city’s parks will be getting new features including a splash pad, a disc golf course and a dog park while two parks are getting bathroom upgrades.
Horry County man convicted of murder for shooting unarmed man who refused to join gang
A Loris man was convicted Wednesday of murder and attempted murder for an April 24, 2018 shooting that killed 20-year-old Charles Durant II and injured his 19-year-old girlfriend, the 15th circuit solicitor’s office said in a news release. Judge Thomas Cooper presided over the trial and sentenced 28-year-old Tyshawn...
Not even lightning could stop Horry’s first rural postman
Nothing could stop Horry County’s first rural postman from making his appointed rounds, not even a bolt of lightning. Around 1908, Ansel Lawrence Proctor passed his Civil Service examination and was appointed the first mail carrier on R.F. D. 1. This was the first mail route assigned to the county and it covered a very large area.
Local woman killed by flying beach umbrella in Garden City
A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled around 12:40 p.m. by a beach umbrella carried away by the wind, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Tammy Perreault was taken to the Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital emergency room where she died at 1:31 p.m. from chest trauma.
Horry County buying nearly 500 acres for equestrian center
Horry County Council plans to spend $4.5 million on nearly 500 acres that would hold a new equestrian and rural civic center. The council’s infrastructure and regulation committee on Tuesday approved the framework for the land deal, which includes $2.8 million from Horry Electric Cooperative, just over $1.5 million from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds and nearly $270,000 from the sale of a coquina mine.
Conway among CNB Kickoff Classic winners, ending run of losses and inactivity
Carlton Terry is fine with some baby steps. The Conway coach watched his team win its session of the CNB Kickoff Classic for the first time since 2018 after the Tigers defeated Waccamaw 10-7 in the second game of the 32nd annual event Friday night. The Tigers had struggled to...
Inexperienced North Myrtle Beach football team hitting reset button
Greg Hill is already readying himself. “Our younger kids in our program, that’s where all of our meat’s at,” said Hill, the first-year North Myrtle Beach head coach. “There will come a time during the season when decisions will need to be made. Are kids who are older getting the job done, or do we go to a full youth movement?”
Loris football looks prepared to put it all together
The time for growing pains is over at Loris. For Greg Mance, it’s time to let his Lions eat. The third-year coach had a plan in place when he was hired in the spring of 2020, and he might as well have circled this fall. Seeing it all come together, though, is a different type of progress.
