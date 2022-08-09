ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor City, NC

Herman Devon Spivey Sr. was majority owner of Carolina's Country Club

LORIS-Funeral services, with military honors, for Herman Devon Spivey Sr., 91, will be held Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. in Hardwick Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Earl J. Spivey Jr. and the Rev. Mike Belue officiating. Committal services will be private. Mr. Spivey passed away Aug. 10 in McLeod Hospice...
LORIS, SC
Disc golf, splash pad coming to Myrtle Beach parks

Several parks in Myrtle Beach will soon add splashing, more playing and fetching. Dustin Jordan, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said three of the city’s parks will be getting new features including a splash pad, a disc golf course and a dog park while two parks are getting bathroom upgrades.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Not even lightning could stop Horry’s first rural postman

Nothing could stop Horry County’s first rural postman from making his appointed rounds, not even a bolt of lightning. Around 1908, Ansel Lawrence Proctor passed his Civil Service examination and was appointed the first mail carrier on R.F. D. 1. This was the first mail route assigned to the county and it covered a very large area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Local woman killed by flying beach umbrella in Garden City

A woman was killed Wednesday after being impaled around 12:40 p.m. by a beach umbrella carried away by the wind, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in an email that Tammy Perreault was taken to the Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital emergency room where she died at 1:31 p.m. from chest trauma.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Horry County buying nearly 500 acres for equestrian center

Horry County Council plans to spend $4.5 million on nearly 500 acres that would hold a new equestrian and rural civic center. The council’s infrastructure and regulation committee on Tuesday approved the framework for the land deal, which includes $2.8 million from Horry Electric Cooperative, just over $1.5 million from the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds and nearly $270,000 from the sale of a coquina mine.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Inexperienced North Myrtle Beach football team hitting reset button

Greg Hill is already readying himself. “Our younger kids in our program, that’s where all of our meat’s at,” said Hill, the first-year North Myrtle Beach head coach. “There will come a time during the season when decisions will need to be made. Are kids who are older getting the job done, or do we go to a full youth movement?”
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Loris football looks prepared to put it all together

The time for growing pains is over at Loris. For Greg Mance, it’s time to let his Lions eat. The third-year coach had a plan in place when he was hired in the spring of 2020, and he might as well have circled this fall. Seeing it all come together, though, is a different type of progress.
LORIS, SC

