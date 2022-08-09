Read full article on original website
Related
Ales For Trails returns to Billings TrailNet
20 years have passed since the very first Ales for Trails here in Billings, hosted by Billings TrailNet in 2001. In less than a month, on September 9th, Zoo Montana hosts this event. What is Ales for Trails?. Ales for Trails is a once-a-year sponsorship opportunity for local businesses along...
Billings symphony in 'great shape' as top man prepares to leave
After four years with the Billings Symphony, executive director Ignacio Barron Viela is moving to Nevada.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
Sweeten Your Workday Billings! Win Honey Treats from Queen Bee Gardens.
97.1 Kiss FM and Queen Bee Gardens are going to Sweeten Your Workday with a variety of sweet treats to get you through the week. Every Friday, we'll select one winner who will receive a $25 gift certificate from Queen Bee Gardens at 896 S. 29th Street West, just off King Avenue West next to Cold Stone Creamery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pump failure forces early closure of South Park pool in Billings
As we head into another hot week here in the magic city, Billings pools will be packed. But families now have one fewer place to swim as the South Park Pool has unexpectedly closed for the season.
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yellowstone Bear Destroys Car After Doors Left Unlocked
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a story that repeats itself numerous times every summer. Person leaves car unlocked. Bear opens door of car and gets locked inside. Bear destroys car. It happened again in a community right outside of Yellowstone late last week. According...
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Junk? We Checked out Downtown Billings’ Latest Thrift Shop
Earlier this week some co-workers and I went to grab lunch from the Mac Shack food truck. The truck was parked near the Montana Women's Prison and we debated on if we should walk (it's about 7 blocks from our office) or drive. We opted to drive since it was about 100 degrees outside. The four of us piled into Rachel's Subaru and headed south on 27th Street. My eyes were drawn to a new junk store, aka "thrift shop", that I'd never noticed before.
40 Food Trucks, Live Bands Set for ‘Battle on the Yellowstone’ in Billings
Over 5,000 people are expected to attend an annual fundraiser for the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings later this month that will feature dozens of food trucks. The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is set for Saturday, August 27 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center on Gabel Road in Billings, and includes a full day of live entertainment.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
It’s Not That Bright. Why is Laurel Nicknamed “The City of Lights”?
If you regularly drive between Billings and Laurel you've probably seen the small, yellow billboard on the side of I-90 that says something like, "Laurel, the City of Lights!", with painted Christmas lights on it and some other verbiage I can't really remember. I would have stopped to take a picture, but... that would be fairly reckless. My luck, I'd get a ticket.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lash Vending Machine in Billings? A What Now!?
Oh yeah, you read that right. There is now a vending machine at the Rimrock Mall, dedicated to... Vending Eyelashes. Let's talk about this a bit. This came by on our TikTok feed today, though the video itself is from last summer at Rimrock Mall. At least the sign of good news came when checking the profile of "Latina Chingona" on TikTok... the vending machine is still going, and seemingly going strong! Gotta love small businesses.
Montana Rescue Mission celebrates launching of new Billings campus
The campus will include an emergency shelter, a long term program for recovery and 29 affordable apartments.
yourbigsky.com
New Town Pump going in at King Ave. and Shiloh Road
Have you been wondering what the mega construction project is at the corner of King Avenue and Shiloh Road in Billings?. If you drive either Shiloh or King, you’re familiar with the roundabout where the two streets meet. A major construction project has been underway for months and is a great economic strength indicator for Billings.
Adorable 10-Week Old Puppy Needs Family to Love in Billings
Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is a 10-week-old Dachshund mix named Graham Cracker. He's looking for his FURever home. Graham Cracker won't be available for long, so to find out more about adoption, CLICK HERE. Also looking for her person is Neila. She's...
What Are These Odd, Rusty Fixtures We Found in Downtown Billings?
If you'd ask my parents, they would probably tell you that I've always been a curious person. Even as a child, I found odd things interesting. My curiosity struck again this week when I noticed this unusual old fixture thing in a downtown Billings parking lot. It's in the downtown...
Montana Serial Killer Is Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison, who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence for his conviction in the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
The Best Way to Make Corn on The Cob: Wilson’s Great Corn 101
One of my weaknesses is corn on the cob. And the local growers' trucks are starting to pop up all over town. When we've talked about it over the years, we'll get calls from listeners telling me that I should try preparing it their way. Microwaving in a wet towel,...
97.1 KISS FM
Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT
97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://971kissfm.com
Comments / 0